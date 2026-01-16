Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election 2026 Results: Strongest Parties And Hotspot Wards Revealed

With so many tight races and high-profile contests, the results of the 2026 Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections are expected to keep political watchers and voters on edge.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Results of 2026 Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections are set to be announced on Friday, January 16, 2026, promising a nail-biting finish.

With several key constituencies witnessing tight races, the political atmosphere is electric.

Parties like the Shiv Sena (both Uddhav and Shinde factions), BJP, Congress, MNS, NCP, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, and others are all fighting hard for control, and many seats are expected to be decided by narrow margins.

In Naigaon division, Wards 200 to 206 are particularly hotly contested.

Ward 200 features Urmila Panchal of the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena, Sandeep Deshpande of the BJP, and Suresh Kale from Congress.

Ward 201 is a three-way battle between Rekha Kamble (Shiv Sena, Uddhav), Supriya More (Shinde faction), and Pallavi Mungekar (Congress).

Other wards in this division are similarly packed with competitive line-ups, including multi-cornered contests featuring candidates from the VBA, NCP, and MNS, making the outcome highly unpredictable.

The Byculla division (Wards 207 to 213) is also witnessing fierce battles.

Multiple constituencies here feature three- or four-way contests.

For instance, Ward 207 is contested by Rohidas Lokhande (BJP), Shalaka Hariyan (MNS), and Yogita Gawli (All India Sena), while Ward 208 sees Ramakant Rahate (Shiv Sena, Ubatha), Vijay Lipare (Shinde faction), and Mangesh Bansod (NCP) go head-to-head.

Other wards are similarly competitive, with candidates from Congress, Shinde’s Shiv Sena, MNS, and the NCP all vying for victory.

In Wards 223 to 227, high-profile candidates are battling it out.

Ward 223 features Prashant Gandhi (MNS), Gyanraj Nikam (Congress), and Priya Patil (Shinde faction).

Ward 224 is a three-way contest with Sania Shah (NCP), Sabik Merchant (Congress), and Ruchi Wadkar (Shiv Sena).

Other wards, including Ward 225 and Ward 227, also feature well-known names from BJP, Shiv Sena, and smaller parties, making these contests particularly closely watched.

The Worli area is witnessing direct clashes between the two Shiv Sena factions.

Several wards, including 193, 194, 196, and 199, are seeing head-to-head battles between party loyalists, alongside stiff competition from BJP and MNS candidates.

Finally, the Ghatkopar division, particularly Wards 123 to 133, is among the most crowded electoral fields. Candidates from multiple parties - BJP, both Shiv Sena factions, Congress, NCP, MNS, VBA, AIMIM, BSP, and AAP - are in the fray.

Wards 125 and 133 have especially high numbers of candidates, promising an intense and unpredictable electoral outcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the 2026 Mumbai Municipal Corporation Election results be announced?

The results of the 2026 Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections are scheduled to be announced on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Which political parties are actively contesting the 2026 Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections?

Key parties include Shiv Sena (both Uddhav and Shinde factions), BJP, Congress, MNS, NCP, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, and others, all vying for control.

Are there any specific wards or divisions with particularly close contests?

Yes, Naigaon division (Wards 200-206), Byculla division (Wards 207-213), Wards 223-227, Worli area wards, and Ghatkopar division (Wards 123-133) are all experiencing fierce and often multi-cornered battles.

What is the nature of the contests in the Worli area?

The Worli area is witnessing direct clashes between the two Shiv Sena factions, with additional competition from BJP and MNS candidates in several wards.

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
