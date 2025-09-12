Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025'Can't Go Lower': BJP Slams Congress Over AI Video Of 'Modi-Heeraben Convo' In PM's Dream

'Can't Go Lower': BJP Slams Congress Over AI Video Of 'Modi-Heeraben Convo' In PM's Dream

A Bihar Congress AI video depicting PM Modi's late mother scolding him has ignited controversy. The BJP accuses Congress of insulting Heeraben Modi, women, and the poor.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The controversy over alleged insults directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother has resurfaced, this time triggered by a video posted by the Bihar Congress. The AI-generated clip, shared earlier today, showed Modi dreaming of his mother scolding him over his politics. The portrayal has drawn sharp reactions from the BJP.

BJP leaders called the video an affront not only to Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 99, but also to women and the poor.

"The Congress party is once again insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. This is no longer the Congress of Gandhi; it has become a Congress of Gaali," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said.

ALSO READ | 'Gau' Is 'Mata' Only When Breed Is Indian. The Foreign Jersey Cow Is Another Story In Politics

Pradeep Bhandari, another national spokesperson, went further, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating the move. "Congress under Rahul Gandhi continues its insult of Honourable PM @narendramodi ji's mother. People of Bihar will give a befitting response to RJD & Congress that mock mothers and sisters of Bihar," he wrote on X.

In a video statement, Bhandari said the "Shahi Parivar" of Congress was behind the insult, claiming the party harbours "hatred for India's poor and women".

This flare-up comes just weeks after a similar controversy. In late August, a video surfaced showing a group of young people on a Congress-RJD stage allegedly abusing the Prime Minister and his mother. The clip, set against backdrops of Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, sparked outrage within the BJP.

PM Modi himself had responded strongly at the time, claiming his mother, who had no role in politics, was targeted with abusive language. "The slang used at a Congress-RJD rally was not just for my mother, but for crores of mothers and sisters. Princes born in royal families won't understand the struggles of an underprivileged mother and her son," he said while addressing women entrepreneurs in Bihar via video conference. Nearly 20 lakh women had attended the event.

"I want to tell those who abused my mother in front of the people of Bihar — Modi might forgive you once, but the land of Bihar and India has never tolerated insult to a mother," the Prime Minister added.

The Opposition, however, countered by accusing the BJP of double standards. RJD's Rohini Acharya argued that the Prime Minister himself has previously made derogatory remarks about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and other women in the party.

"Yes, Prime Minister is right. No one has the right to abuse anyone's mother or sister. The same thing applies to him, too. He has not apologised for his words to this day. Bihar's daughter was insulted during the elections," she said.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election Bihar Assembly Election Bihar Election 2025 Modi Mother AI Video
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Can't Go Lower': BJP Slams Congress Over AI Video Of 'Modi-Heeraben Convo' In PM's Dream
'Can't Go Lower': BJP Slams Congress Over AI Video Of 'Modi-Heeraben Convo' In PM's Dream
Cities
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
Movies
Ayaan Lall Dismisses Claims Of Salman Khan Being Late On Sikandar Sets: 'He Never Used To...'
Ayaan Lall Dismisses Claims Of Salman Khan Being Late On Sikandar Sets
World
Former US NSA Says Peter Navarro Tried To Spark Clash Between Trump And Modi During Trade Talks
Former US NSA Says Peter Navarro Tried To Spark Clash Between Trump And Modi During Trade Talks
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget