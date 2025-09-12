'Can't Go Lower': BJP Slams Congress Over AI Video Of 'Modi-Heeraben Convo' In PM's Dream

The controversy over alleged insults directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother has resurfaced, this time triggered by a video posted by the Bihar Congress. The AI-generated clip, shared earlier today, showed Modi dreaming of his mother scolding him over his politics. The portrayal has drawn sharp reactions from the BJP.

BJP leaders called the video an affront not only to Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 99, but also to women and the poor.

"The Congress party is once again insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. This is no longer the Congress of Gandhi; it has become a Congress of Gaali," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said.

Pradeep Bhandari, another national spokesperson, went further, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating the move. "Congress under Rahul Gandhi continues its insult of Honourable PM @narendramodi ji's mother. People of Bihar will give a befitting response to RJD & Congress that mock mothers and sisters of Bihar," he wrote on X.

In a video statement, Bhandari said the "Shahi Parivar" of Congress was behind the insult, claiming the party harbours "hatred for India's poor and women".

This flare-up comes just weeks after a similar controversy. In late August, a video surfaced showing a group of young people on a Congress-RJD stage allegedly abusing the Prime Minister and his mother. The clip, set against backdrops of Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, sparked outrage within the BJP.

PM Modi himself had responded strongly at the time, claiming his mother, who had no role in politics, was targeted with abusive language. "The slang used at a Congress-RJD rally was not just for my mother, but for crores of mothers and sisters. Princes born in royal families won't understand the struggles of an underprivileged mother and her son," he said while addressing women entrepreneurs in Bihar via video conference. Nearly 20 lakh women had attended the event.

"I want to tell those who abused my mother in front of the people of Bihar — Modi might forgive you once, but the land of Bihar and India has never tolerated insult to a mother," the Prime Minister added.

The Opposition, however, countered by accusing the BJP of double standards. RJD's Rohini Acharya argued that the Prime Minister himself has previously made derogatory remarks about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and other women in the party.

"Yes, Prime Minister is right. No one has the right to abuse anyone's mother or sister. The same thing applies to him, too. He has not apologised for his words to this day. Bihar's daughter was insulted during the elections," she said.