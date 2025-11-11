Bihar Sees Highest Voter Turnout Since 1951; Women Voters Mark Strong Presence

Bihar registers 66.91% voter turnout, the highest since the state’s first elections in 1951.Notably, the 2025 polls also witnessed record participation from women voters, marking the highest female turnout in Bihar’s electoral history.

Historic Rise In Women’s Participation

What stood out even more was the record-breaking turnout among women voters, who turned up in unprecedented numbers across constituencies. Officials said women’s participation has consistently increased over the years, and this election saw the highest-ever female turnout in Bihar’s history.

The historic voter response is being seen as a reflection of growing political awareness and engagement among the electorate. Polling officials noted that both rural and urban areas witnessed enthusiastic participation despite tight security arrangements and long queues at several booths.

The overall turnout has surpassed previous records, making the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections one of the most actively contested in the state’s electoral history.