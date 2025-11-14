The Alinagar Assembly seat has become one of the most talked-about constituencies in this Bihar election, largely because BJP nominated its youngest candidate, Maithili Thakur.

As counting progressed on Friday, early trends placed her firmly ahead, signalling a likely victory. Responding to her lead, Maithili shared her first reaction with ABP News, saying, “It feels wonderful. A new journey is about to begin, and I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me.” During the counting, she even hummed a folk tune.

Six Rounds Completed by Noon

According to Election Commission data, six rounds of counting were completed in Alinagar by 12 PM.

Maithili Thakur has secured 22,236 votes so far, giving her a comfortable lead of 8,544 votes. RJD candidate Vinod Mishra is trailing in second place with 13,692 votes. Jan Suraj Party’s Viplav Kumar Chaudhary is currently third with only 686 votes. Counting in the constituency will continue for a total of 24 rounds.

NDA well positioned to lead Bihar for another term

As counting progresses, trends from 238 of Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats are now out, offering a clear picture of the emerging political landscape.

The contest, which initially seemed competitive, has tilted sharply in one direction. NDA is showing a decisive lead in 194 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is ahead in only 44, reflecting a strong wave in favour of the ruling coalition. The vote-share patterns reinforce this momentum.

Based on the trends available until noon, NDA appears firmly on course to return to power, comfortably crossing the majority threshold of 122 seats. Celebrations have already begun at BJP and JDU offices as workers anticipate a sweeping mandate.

After the two-phase polling held on November 6 and 11, several alliances had expressed confidence in forming the next government. However, the latest trends have dramatically altered the narrative, indicating that NDA is rapidly closing in on a commanding victory and is well positioned to lead Bihar for another term.