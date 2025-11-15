Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025Bihar Poll Debacle: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Discuss Mahagathbandhan’s Poor Showing

Bihar Poll Debacle: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Discuss Mahagathbandhan’s Poor Showing

After Mahagathbandhan's defeat in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi met with Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss Congress's poor performance, winning only 6 of 60 seats.

By : ANI | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): In the aftermath of the Mahagathbandhan's heavy defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi. The meeting is expected to focus on assessing the party's poor performance in the state.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Bihar Assembly election was "unfair from the beginning" after the party failed to secure double digits despite contesting on 61 seats. In the 2020 Bihar elections, the Congress party won 19 out of the 70 seats it contested.
Gandhi said that the party will review its performance after the election and assured that Congress will continue to "fight for the protection of the Constitution and democracy."

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh blamed "vote chori" for Mahagathbandhan's defeat, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission "masterminds" behind it. He said that Congress remain committed to its campaign to "protect the Constitution and save democracy."

Congress' troubles in Bihar persisted in the 2025 polls, with the party winning only six of the 60 seats it contested--an unimpressive conversion rate of less than 10 per cent. Their ally in the Mahagathbandhan, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), secured just 25 seats, bringing the alliance's total to 35 in the 243-member Assembly.

Meanwhile, the NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Other Mahagathbandhan parties, including Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML) (L), Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) secured two, one and one seats respectively. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar has paved the way for the BJP in next year's assembly elections. He said the party will end "jungle raj" in West Bengal. Addressing a victory function at the party's headquarters here, PM Modi took several jibes at Congress and RJD following the results of the Bihar polls in which the two parties were decimated.

The PM referred to some states and union territories where the BJP has never formed a government of its own and said the massive victory in Bihar has infused party workers in Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal with new energy. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi CONGRESS BIHAR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
India
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
India
9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad
9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Detonate In J&K's Nowgam Police Station
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget