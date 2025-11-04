NDA Or Mahagathbandhan: Who Will Form The Government In Bihar? Check What Matrize-IANS Survey Reveals
Campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has come to an end. Voting for 121 seats will be held on November 6, marking the beginning of a high-stakes contest between two main alliances, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) led by the BJP, and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) headed by the RJD. A party or alliance needs 122 seats to form the government in the 243-member Assembly.
Ahead of polling, an opinion poll by MATRIZE-IANS has been released, indicating a clear edge for the NDA.
NDA vs Mahagathbandhan Seat Projection
- NDA: 153-164 seats
- Mahagathbandhan: 76-87 seats
- Others: Jan Suraaj (1-3), AIMIM (1-2), and other smaller parties (0-4)
Party-Wise Breakdown
Within The NDA:
- BJP: 83-87
- JD(U): 61-65
- HAM: 4-5
- LJP (Ram Vilas): 4-5
- RLM: 1-2
Within The Mahagathbandhan:
- RJD: 62–66
- Congress: 7–9
- CPI(ML): 6–8
- CPI: 0-1
- CPM: 0-1
- VIP: 1-2
Vote Share Estimate
The NDA is projected to secure 49% of the total vote share, while the Mahagathbandhan may get 38%, and others 13%.
Preferred Chief Minister
As per the MATRIZE survey, Nitish Kumar remains the top choice for chief minister with 46% support. Tejashwi Yadav follows at 15%, while Chirag Paswan and Prashant Kishor each have 8%, and Samrat Choudhary stands at 4%.
The first and second phases of polling will be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while results will be announced on November 14.
(Disclaimer: The MATRIZE–IANS survey was carried out between 18 September and 5 October, covering all 243 constituencies of Bihar. In total, 46,862 respondents participated in the exercise. The poll’s margin of error was stated to be ±3 per cent. The survey was not conducted by ABP News, and the findings were solely based on public opinion gathered through direct interactions with voters across the state.)