Campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has come to an end. Voting for 121 seats will be held on November 6, marking the beginning of a high-stakes contest between two main alliances, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) led by the BJP, and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) headed by the RJD. A party or alliance needs 122 seats to form the government in the 243-member Assembly.

Ahead of polling, an opinion poll by MATRIZE-IANS has been released, indicating a clear edge for the NDA.

NDA vs Mahagathbandhan Seat Projection

NDA: 153-164 seats

Mahagathbandhan: 76-87 seats

Others: Jan Suraaj (1-3), AIMIM (1-2), and other smaller parties (0-4)

Party-Wise Breakdown

Within The NDA:

BJP: 83-87

JD(U): 61-65

HAM: 4-5

LJP (Ram Vilas): 4-5

RLM: 1-2

Within The Mahagathbandhan:

RJD: 62–66

Congress: 7–9

CPI(ML): 6–8

CPI: 0-1

CPM: 0-1

VIP: 1-2

Vote Share Estimate

The NDA is projected to secure 49% of the total vote share, while the Mahagathbandhan may get 38%, and others 13%.

Preferred Chief Minister

As per the MATRIZE survey, Nitish Kumar remains the top choice for chief minister with 46% support. Tejashwi Yadav follows at 15%, while Chirag Paswan and Prashant Kishor each have 8%, and Samrat Choudhary stands at 4%.

The first and second phases of polling will be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while results will be announced on November 14.

(Disclaimer: The MATRIZE–IANS survey was carried out between 18 September and 5 October, covering all 243 constituencies of Bihar. In total, 46,862 respondents participated in the exercise. The poll’s margin of error was stated to be ±3 per cent. The survey was not conducted by ABP News, and the findings were solely based on public opinion gathered through direct interactions with voters across the state.)