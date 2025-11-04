Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesBiharNDA Or Mahagathbandhan: Who Will Form The Government In Bihar? Check What Matrize-IANS Survey Reveals

NDA Or Mahagathbandhan: Who Will Form The Government In Bihar? Check What Matrize-IANS Survey Reveals

As per the MATRIZE survey, Nitish Kumar remains the top choice for chief minister with 46% support. Tejashwi Yadav follows at 15%, while Chirag Paswan and Prashant Kishor each have 8%.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has come to an end. Voting for 121 seats will be held on November 6, marking the beginning of a high-stakes contest between two main alliances, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) led by the BJP, and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) headed by the RJD. A party or alliance needs 122 seats to form the government in the 243-member Assembly.

Ahead of polling, an opinion poll by MATRIZE-IANS has been released, indicating a clear edge for the NDA.

NDA vs Mahagathbandhan Seat Projection

  • NDA: 153-164 seats
  • Mahagathbandhan: 76-87 seats
  • Others: Jan Suraaj (1-3), AIMIM (1-2), and other smaller parties (0-4)

Party-Wise Breakdown

Within The NDA:

  • BJP: 83-87
  • JD(U): 61-65
  • HAM: 4-5
  • LJP (Ram Vilas): 4-5
  • RLM: 1-2

Within The Mahagathbandhan:

  • RJD: 62–66
  • Congress: 7–9
  • CPI(ML): 6–8
  • CPI: 0-1
  • CPM: 0-1
  • VIP: 1-2

Vote Share Estimate

The NDA is projected to secure 49% of the total vote share, while the Mahagathbandhan may get 38%, and others 13%.

Preferred Chief Minister

As per the MATRIZE survey, Nitish Kumar remains the top choice for chief minister with 46% support. Tejashwi Yadav follows at 15%, while Chirag Paswan and Prashant Kishor each have 8%, and Samrat Choudhary stands at 4%.

The first and second phases of polling will be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while results will be announced on November 14.

(Disclaimer: The MATRIZE–IANS survey was carried out between 18 September and 5 October, covering all 243 constituencies of Bihar. In total, 46,862 respondents participated in the exercise. The poll’s margin of error was stated to be ±3 per cent. The survey was not conducted by ABP News, and the findings were solely based on public opinion gathered through direct interactions with voters across the state.)

Also read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections NDA BIHAR Mahagathbandan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Bihar
NDA Or Mahagathbandhan: Who Will Form The Government In Bihar? Check What Matrize-IANS Survey Reveals
NDA Or Mahagathbandhan: Who Will Form The Government In Bihar? Check What Matrize-IANS Survey Reveals
Cities
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3
Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget