HomeElection 2025ABP Experts Exit Poll: Deputy CM Vijay Sinha Losing Ground? Mahagathbandhan Leads In Lakhisarai

ABP Experts Exit Poll: Deputy CM Vijay Sinha Losing Ground? Mahagathbandhan Leads In Lakhisarai

Experts cite anti-incumbency, lack of development, and public dissatisfaction as reasons for the NDA's struggle, with Congress poised to capitalise on the sentiment in Lakhisarai.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The political atmosphere in Bihar’s Lakhisarai and Suryagarha constituencies has heated up following the first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections. According to the ABP Bihar Expert Exit Poll 2025, the Mahagathbandhan appears to be taking a clear lead on both seats, while the NDA is struggling to make any headway.

Experts told ABP Live that the Mahagathbandhan is leading on both Lakhisarai and Suryagarha assembly seats, with the Congress party appearing poised to capture Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha’s seat.

Congress Ahead in Lakhisarai 

Senior journalist Krishnadev said that Lakhisarai is witnessing a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP, but the Congress currently holds a decisive edge. He noted that growing public dissatisfaction with the state government is clearly visible in this election.

According to him, despite holding several key positions, Deputy CM Vijay Sinha failed to address people’s concerns, leading to strong anti-incumbency sentiment. Krishnadev predicted that Sinha could face defeat in his own constituency this time.

Seat Breakdown (Lakhisarai region):

NDA – 0

BJP – 0

JD(U) – 0

Mahagathbandhan – 2

RJD – 1

Congress – 1

Local Anger and Lack of Development

Another journalist, Sunil Kumar, echoed a similar view, noting that although Vijay Sinha has represented the area for the past 15 years, there has been little visible development. “People now want change, and the Congress seems to be benefiting from that mood,” he said.

Experts further told ABP Live that anti-incumbency and neglect of local issues have weakened the NDA’s position in both constituencies, while the Mahagathbandhan is gaining from public resentment and the local popularity of its candidates.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
