(Source: Matrize IANS)
NDA Comfortably Sweeping Majority In Chanakya Strategies Exit Polls
The ruling NDA seems to be retaining its power in Bihar as it maintains an edge in the exit polls. According to Chanakya Strategies, NDA is in a position to comfortably cross the majority mark.
NDA: 130-138
Mahagathbandhan: 100-108(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
