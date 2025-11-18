Stung By Bihar Loss, This Is How Prashant Kishor Will ‘Repent’ The Setback

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After the Jan Suraaj Party’s dismal performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, co-founder Prashant Kishor publicly accepted responsibility for the setback. In his first comments since the party failed to win a single seat, Kishor told supporters he would “repent” for the loss by observing a one-day maun vrat (vow of silence).

‘No Turning Back,’ Says Kishor

Kishor pledged to redouble his efforts despite the electoral rout. “I will work twice as hard as you've seen me work over the past three years and put in all my energy. There's no question of backing down. There's no turning back until I fulfil my resolve to make Bihar better,” he said.

He announced he would hold a day-long silent fast at the Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram on 20 November. “We may have made mistakes, but we have not committed any crime,” he added, emphasising that the party campaigned without stoking caste or religious divisions.

“We have not committed the crime of giving money to the poor, innocent people of Bihar and buying their votes,” he further stated.

Jan Suraaj Stresses PK Will Remain Active in Politics

A day after the Election Commission declared the results, Jan Suraaj Party president Uday Singh confirmed that Kishor would remain engaged in political work and continue efforts toward Bihar’s development.

JSP’s Electoral Debut Ends in Setback

The Jan Suraaj Party, launched by the strategist-turned-politician, contested nearly all 243 constituencies but failed to secure a single seat in its first electoral outing, marking a significant blow to Kishor’s political project.