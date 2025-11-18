Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated

Two CRPF schools, one in Dwarka and another in Prashant Vihar, also reported receiving similar threat messages.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Several locations in Delhi were evacuated on Tuesday after multiple bomb threat emails were received. The Saket District Court, Patiala House Court, and one more court complex were cleared as a precaution. Two CRPF schools, one in Dwarka and another in Prashant Vihar, also reported receiving similar threat messages. Authorities are probing the source of the emails, and security has been tightened across the national capital.

The call, made around 9 am, warned that bombs were placed in the CRPF schools, prompting immediate mobilisation of local police, bomb disposal squads and the Delhi Fire Services.

"After receiving the call, teams were rushed to both locations and the school buildings were evacuated as a precaution," a senior police officer said. The caller's phone switched off soon after the threat was issued, and attempts to trace him were ongoing, he added.

"We thoroughly inspected the schools, and nothing suspicious was found. The threat was declared a hoax," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Police are analysing call records and technical details to identify the caller and ascertain the motive behind the hoax threat, the officer added.

ED Searches Underway At Al-Falah University

In a separate development linked to the November 10 Red Fort blast, the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches early Tuesday at the Okhla premises of Al-Falah University, as well as the homes and offices of its trustees and associated individuals. Umar Nabi, the man who was driving the i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort, had been working as an assistant professor in the general medicine department at the university’s Faridabad campus.

The death toll from the blast has climbed to 15, with two more injured victims succumbing to their burns at LNJP Hospital. Authorities continue to investigate the wider conspiracy behind the attack.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Bomb Blast Delhi Bomb Threat Delhi Courts Threat
Read more
