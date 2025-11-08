Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025'We're Giving Laptops, They're Giving Kattas And Dunalis': PM Modi Attacks RJD In Bihar's Sitamarhi

PM Modi declared, “In the past, Bihar saw a culture where people carried katta (country-made pistols) and shouted ‘hands up’. But that era is over.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Sitamarhi, Bihar, on Saturday, took a sharp swipe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing the party of promoting a culture of crime and fear. Reviving his trademark ‘katta’ jibe, Modi said Bihar had moved past an era when “people carried kattas and shouted ‘hands up’,” stressing that today’s youth should be builders of startups, not followers of gangsters.

PM Modi Slams 'Katta Sarkar'

“In the past, Bihar saw a culture where people carried katta (country-made pistols) and shouted ‘hands up’. But that era is over,” Modi declared. “Today, Bihar needs children who aspire to build startups, not those who follow leaders promoting fear. We are equipping our youth with books, computers, and laptops — not weapons. But the RJD wants them to carry kattas and dunalis.”

The Prime Minister also criticized the tone of the RJD’s campaign, alleging that its slogans and songs glorify crime. “If you hear their slogans and songs, you’ll be shocked. From their stage, even innocent children are being encouraged to say they want to become ‘rangdaars’ (gangsters),” Modi said, as per a report on PTI.


The remarks come amid high-stakes campaigning in Bihar, where the RJD and BJP have traded barbs over governance, law and order, and youth development.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
