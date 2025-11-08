Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Sitamarhi, Bihar, on Saturday, took a sharp swipe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing the party of promoting a culture of crime and fear. Reviving his trademark ‘katta’ jibe, Modi said Bihar had moved past an era when “people carried kattas and shouted ‘hands up’,” stressing that today’s youth should be builders of startups, not followers of gangsters.

PM Modi Slams 'Katta Sarkar'

“In the past, Bihar saw a culture where people carried katta (country-made pistols) and shouted ‘hands up’. But that era is over,” Modi declared. “Today, Bihar needs children who aspire to build startups, not those who follow leaders promoting fear. We are equipping our youth with books, computers, and laptops — not weapons. But the RJD wants them to carry kattas and dunalis.”

The Prime Minister also criticized the tone of the RJD’s campaign, alleging that its slogans and songs glorify crime. “If you hear their slogans and songs, you’ll be shocked. From their stage, even innocent children are being encouraged to say they want to become ‘rangdaars’ (gangsters),” Modi said, as per a report on PTI.

VIDEO | Sitamarhi: Addressing a public meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) says, “If you listen to the campaign songs and slogans of the RJD, you’ll shiver. From the RJD stage, innocent children are being asked to say that they want to become ‘rangdaar’.”… pic.twitter.com/TdD89GewR7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 8, 2025



The remarks come amid high-stakes campaigning in Bihar, where the RJD and BJP have traded barbs over governance, law and order, and youth development.