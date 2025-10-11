Owaisi’s AIMIM Announces First List Of 32 Candidates In Bihar, Begins Push for Third Front
President Akhtarul Iman cited failed alliance attempts with RJD and accused the Mahagathbandhan of past vote-splitting claims.
Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, announcing 32 constituencies where it will field nominees. Alongside the announcement, the party indicated ongoing efforts to form a “third front”, with a formal declaration expected soon.
Seats Where AIMIM Will Contest
Kishanganj district: Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kochadhaman, Kishanganj
Purnia district: Amour, Baisi, Kasba
Katihar district: Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari, Barari, Kadwa
Araria district: Jokihat, Araria
Gaya district: Sherghati, Bela
Motihari district: Dhaka, Narkatiya
Nawada district: Nawada (Urban)
Jamui district: Sikandra
Bhagalpur district: Bhagalpur, Nathnagar
Siwan district: Siwan
Darbhanga district: Jale, Keoti, Darbhanga Rural, Gaura Bauram
Samastipur district: Kalyanpur
Sitamarhi district: Bajpatti
Madhubani district: Bisfi
Vaishali district: Mahua
Gopalganj district: Gopalganj
AIMIM’s Electoral Strategy
AIMIM Bihar president Akhtarul Iman said the party plans to contest 100 seats this election, signalling a clear intent to assert its presence against both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan (India bloc in Bihar).
“Our plan is to contest 100 seats. Both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan will be forced to realise our presence,” Iman said. He added that the Mahagathbandhan, which had in 2020 accused AIMIM of splitting secular votes, “can no longer do so.”
Iman also revealed prior attempts to form an alliance with RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, which went unanswered. He said AIMIM is now in discussions with like-minded parties to explore the possibility of a third front, promising that details would emerge in the coming days.
Poll Schedule and Historical Context
The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with vote counting on November 14.
In 2020, AIMIM contested in alliance with BSP leader Mayawati and the then Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), winning five seats. The party was credited with splitting votes of the RJD-Congress-Left combine in several constituencies. However, in 2022, four AIMIM MLAs joined the RJD, leaving Iman as the sole legislator representing the party in Bihar.