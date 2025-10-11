Owaisi’s AIMIM Announces First List Of 32 Candidates In Bihar, Begins Push for Third Front

Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, announcing 32 constituencies where it will field nominees. Alongside the announcement, the party indicated ongoing efforts to form a “third front”, with a formal declaration expected soon.

Seats Where AIMIM Will Contest

Kishanganj district: Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kochadhaman, Kishanganj

Purnia district: Amour, Baisi, Kasba

Katihar district: Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari, Barari, Kadwa

Araria district: Jokihat, Araria

Gaya district: Sherghati, Bela

Motihari district: Dhaka, Narkatiya

Nawada district: Nawada (Urban)

Jamui district: Sikandra

Bhagalpur district: Bhagalpur, Nathnagar

Siwan district: Siwan

Darbhanga district: Jale, Keoti, Darbhanga Rural, Gaura Bauram

Samastipur district: Kalyanpur

Sitamarhi district: Bajpatti

Madhubani district: Bisfi

Vaishali district: Mahua

Gopalganj district: Gopalganj

AIMIM’s Electoral Strategy

AIMIM Bihar president Akhtarul Iman said the party plans to contest 100 seats this election, signalling a clear intent to assert its presence against both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan (India bloc in Bihar).

“Our plan is to contest 100 seats. Both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan will be forced to realise our presence,” Iman said. He added that the Mahagathbandhan, which had in 2020 accused AIMIM of splitting secular votes, “can no longer do so.”

Iman also revealed prior attempts to form an alliance with RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, which went unanswered. He said AIMIM is now in discussions with like-minded parties to explore the possibility of a third front, promising that details would emerge in the coming days.

Poll Schedule and Historical Context

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with vote counting on November 14.

In 2020, AIMIM contested in alliance with BSP leader Mayawati and the then Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), winning five seats. The party was credited with splitting votes of the RJD-Congress-Left combine in several constituencies. However, in 2022, four AIMIM MLAs joined the RJD, leaving Iman as the sole legislator representing the party in Bihar.