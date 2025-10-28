Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025'We Deliver What We Promise': Nitish Kumar Slams RJD Over Bihar Manifesto

'We Deliver What We Promise’: Nitish Kumar Slams RJD Over Bihar Manifesto

He contrasted this with his government's focus on education reform, technical training, and establishing institutions to improve opportunities within Bihar, recalling past hardships faced by Biharis.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 08:03 PM (IST)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has hit out at the Mahagathbandhan over its manifesto promises, accusing the RJD of misleading the youth with false assurances about government jobs and employment opportunities.

Targeting the RJD, Kumar said that during its 15-year rule, the party did nothing for the welfare of the youth and was instead “busy looting the state’s treasury.” He urged people not to fall for “misleading claims” being made to attract young voters.

‘We Fulfil What We Promise’: Nitish Kumar

In an X post, the Chief Minister said, “My request is that you do not remain in any illusion. Remember the work our government has done for you, and we will continue to do so. We fulfil what we promise.”

‘Biharis Once Faced Humiliation Outside the State’
Recalling the situation before 2005, Kumar said that migration had become Bihar’s destiny, with youths forced to seek employment in other states. “Back then, Biharis faced humiliation outside the state just because of their identity,” he said.

‘Recruitment Was Almost Non-Existent Before 2005’

The CM added that before 2005, government job recruitments were nearly non-existent, and when they did happen, they were marred by corruption. “Government employees had no proper working environment or facilities, and even their salaries and pensions were irregular,” he said.

‘Education Reform Was Our First Priority’

Highlighting his government’s achievements, Nitish said, “When our government came to power on November 24, 2005, we first focused on improving the education system. We introduced employment-oriented technical education and training for youth.”

He added that every district now has engineering and polytechnic colleges, and several national-level institutions have been established in the state. “Today, students from Bihar no longer have to go outside for education, instead, students from other states are coming here to study,” he said.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 08:03 PM (IST)
NITISH KUMAR Bihar Elections 2025 MANIFESTO
