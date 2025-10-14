Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025BJP First Candidate List For Bihar Polls Is Out. Here Are Some Big Names To Miss Out

BJP First Candidate List For Bihar Polls Is Out. Here Are Some Big Names To Miss Out

Alongside Nand Kishore Yadav, notable leaders who have been dropped include Arrah MLA Amrendra Pratap Singh, Kumhrar MLA Arun Kumar Sinha, Riga MLA Moti Lal Prasad, Rajnagar MLA Ram Prit Paswan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Some big names have been dropped from the BJP’s first list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, signalling a major reshuffle in the party’s strategy. Notably, current Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, a seven-term MLA from Patna Sahib, has been replaced by Ratnesh Kushwaha, a government lawyer who fought a high-profile case in the Patna High Court regarding an AI video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. Several other sitting MLAs, despite previous victories, have also been denied tickets, while the party has fielded prominent new faces from both political and professional backgrounds.

Big Names Missing From BJP’s First List

Alongside Nand Kishore Yadav, notable leaders who have been dropped include Arrah MLA Amrendra Pratap Singh, Kumhrar MLA Arun Kumar Sinha, Riga MLA Moti Lal Prasad, Rajnagar MLA Ram Prit Paswan, and Narpatganj MLA Jai Prakash Yadav . These exclusions have surprised many, as several were sitting MLAs with multiple terms and ministerial experience.

New Faces and Important Ticket Allocations

Ratnesh Kushwaha replaces Nand Kishore Yadav in Patna Sahib. Other key candidates given tickets include Samrat Chaudhary, MLC and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, contesting from Tarapur; Ramkripal Yadav, former Union Minister and Patliputra MP, contesting from Danapur; Mangal Pandey, Health Minister and MLC, from Siwan; Sunil Kumar Pintu, former MP and BJP leader, from Sitamarhi; and IRS officer Sujit Kumar, contesting from Gaura Bauram. Sujit Kumar’s wife, Swarna Singh, also a former VIP winner, has joined BJP.

Comparing 2020 Winners With 2025 Tickets

Several constituencies have seen significant changes. For example, Riga MLA and Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led state cabinet, Moti Lal Prasad, has been replaced by Baidyanath Prasad. These adjustments indicate the BJP’s attempt to balance experience with fresh representation ahead of the elections.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will take place in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. Candidates contesting the 121 seats in the first phase must file their nominations by October 17, while the deadline for the 122 constituencies going to polls in the second phase is October 20.

 

Also read
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections BJP Nitish Kumar BJP Candidate List
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections
BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections
Election 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls
Election 2025
'Will Not Get Up Till...': Miffed Gopal Mandal's Sit-In Outside Nitish Kumar's House For Bihar Election Ticket
Security Heightened Outside Nitish's House After Miffed JD (U) Leaders Protest For Ticket
World
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget