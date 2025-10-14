BJP First Candidate List For Bihar Polls Is Out. Here Are Some Big Names To Miss Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Some big names have been dropped from the BJP’s first list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, signalling a major reshuffle in the party’s strategy. Notably, current Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, a seven-term MLA from Patna Sahib, has been replaced by Ratnesh Kushwaha, a government lawyer who fought a high-profile case in the Patna High Court regarding an AI video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. Several other sitting MLAs, despite previous victories, have also been denied tickets, while the party has fielded prominent new faces from both political and professional backgrounds.

Big Names Missing From BJP’s First List

Alongside Nand Kishore Yadav, notable leaders who have been dropped include Arrah MLA Amrendra Pratap Singh, Kumhrar MLA Arun Kumar Sinha, Riga MLA Moti Lal Prasad, Rajnagar MLA Ram Prit Paswan, and Narpatganj MLA Jai Prakash Yadav . These exclusions have surprised many, as several were sitting MLAs with multiple terms and ministerial experience.

New Faces and Important Ticket Allocations

Ratnesh Kushwaha replaces Nand Kishore Yadav in Patna Sahib. Other key candidates given tickets include Samrat Chaudhary, MLC and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, contesting from Tarapur; Ramkripal Yadav, former Union Minister and Patliputra MP, contesting from Danapur; Mangal Pandey, Health Minister and MLC, from Siwan; Sunil Kumar Pintu, former MP and BJP leader, from Sitamarhi; and IRS officer Sujit Kumar, contesting from Gaura Bauram. Sujit Kumar’s wife, Swarna Singh, also a former VIP winner, has joined BJP.

Comparing 2020 Winners With 2025 Tickets

Several constituencies have seen significant changes. For example, Riga MLA and Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led state cabinet, Moti Lal Prasad, has been replaced by Baidyanath Prasad. These adjustments indicate the BJP’s attempt to balance experience with fresh representation ahead of the elections.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will take place in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. Candidates contesting the 121 seats in the first phase must file their nominations by October 17, while the deadline for the 122 constituencies going to polls in the second phase is October 20.