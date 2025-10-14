BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The list features both the Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha.

While Choudhary has been fielded from Tarapur, Nabin received a ticket from Lakhisarai. Apart from the two deputies, State Minister Nitin Nabin will contest from Bankipur and Renu Devi will contest from Bettiah.

Former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad will contest from Katihar, while state ministers Nitish Mishra and Mangal Pandey will seek re-election from the Jhanjharpur and Siwan respectively.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the counting set to take place on November 14.

Other important names in the list include senior party leader Ram Kripal Yadav who will contest from Danapur, former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad from Katihar, Prem Kumar from Gaya, Alok Ranjan Jha from Saharsa, and Mangal Pandey from Siwan.

In a significant change, Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav was not given any ticket, and was instead replaced with Ratnesh Kushwaha as the party’s candidate from Patna Sahib.

Earlier today, Choudhary announced on social media that the seat-sharing impasse among NDA parties "has been resolved through amicable discussions". "The discussion on which party will contest which seat is also in its final stages with positive talks," he added.

2020 Bihar Elections Seat Sharing Formula

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP had contested 110 seats, while its ally JD(U) fought on 115. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) fielded candidates in seven constituencies, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which was then part of the NDA, contested 11 seats.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which fought separately, fielded candidates in 135 constituencies. This marks the first instance where the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will contest fewer seats than the Bharatiya Janata Party.