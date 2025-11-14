Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Results 2025

Bihar's Closest And Biggest Wins: From 27-Vote Thriller To Massive Landslide

Bihar’s Closest And Biggest Wins: From 27-Vote Thriller To Massive Landslide

The commanding lead placed Nishad among the most decisive winners of this poll cycle.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 11:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The National Democratic Alliance appeared on course for a sweeping victory in Bihar on Friday, taking an early lead in more than 200 constituencies as counting progressed. While several candidates surged ahead comfortably with sizeable margins, others navigated far more precarious contests, with only a few dozen votes determining the outcome.

BJP’s Rama Nishad Registers Largest Margin In Aurai

According to data released by the Election Commission, BJP candidate Rama Nishad secured the biggest victory margin of the election. He won the Aurai constituency by 57,206 votes, leaving Vikassheel Insaan Party’s Bhogendra Sahni trailing significantly behind. The commanding lead placed Nishad among the most decisive winners of this poll cycle.

Sandesh Delivers Bihar’s Tightest Contest

In stark contrast to the landslide in Aurai, the Sandesh constituency witnessed one of the closest battles of the election. After all rounds of counting were completed, the margin separating the leading candidates stood at just 27 votes, marking the slimmest victory recorded in this year's Assembly race.

JDU’s Radha Charan Sah Wins by Just 27 Votes

The narrowest confirmed result came from Janata Dal (United) leader Radha Charan Sah, who polled 80,598 votes to clinch the Sandesh seat. His rival from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Dipu Singh, finished only 27 votes behind — making it one of the most tightly fought contests of the 2025 Bihar elections.

Biggest and smallest victory margins in Bihar

Here are the five highest winning margins:

CONSTITUENCY WINNING CANDIDATE TRAILING CANDIDATE MARGIN
Digha  Sanjiv Chaurasiya (BJP) Divya Gautam (CPI(ML)) 59,079
Gopalpur  Shailesh Kumar Alias Bulo Mandal (JD(U)) Prem Sagar Alias Dablu Yadav (VIP) 58,135
Jhanjharpur Nitish Mishra (BJP) Ram Narayan Yadav (CPI)  54,849
Jamui Shreyasi SIngh (BJP) Mohammad Shamsad Alam (RJD) 53,286
Bankipur Nitin Nabin (BJP) Rekha Kumari (RJD) 51,936
Alamnagar Narendra Narayan Yadav (JD(U)) Nabin Kumar (VIP) 45,578
Banmankhi Krishna Kumar Rishi (BJP) Deo Narayan Rajak (INC) 45,296
Published at : 14 Nov 2025 11:42 PM (IST)
Bihar Elections NDA JDU BJP NDA गठबंधन Biggest And Smallest Margins
