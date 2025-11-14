(Source: ECI | ABP NEWS)
Bihar’s Closest And Biggest Wins: From 27-Vote Thriller To Massive Landslide
The commanding lead placed Nishad among the most decisive winners of this poll cycle.
The National Democratic Alliance appeared on course for a sweeping victory in Bihar on Friday, taking an early lead in more than 200 constituencies as counting progressed. While several candidates surged ahead comfortably with sizeable margins, others navigated far more precarious contests, with only a few dozen votes determining the outcome.
BJP’s Rama Nishad Registers Largest Margin In Aurai
According to data released by the Election Commission, BJP candidate Rama Nishad secured the biggest victory margin of the election. He won the Aurai constituency by 57,206 votes, leaving Vikassheel Insaan Party’s Bhogendra Sahni trailing significantly behind. The commanding lead placed Nishad among the most decisive winners of this poll cycle.
Sandesh Delivers Bihar’s Tightest Contest
In stark contrast to the landslide in Aurai, the Sandesh constituency witnessed one of the closest battles of the election. After all rounds of counting were completed, the margin separating the leading candidates stood at just 27 votes, marking the slimmest victory recorded in this year's Assembly race.
JDU’s Radha Charan Sah Wins by Just 27 Votes
The narrowest confirmed result came from Janata Dal (United) leader Radha Charan Sah, who polled 80,598 votes to clinch the Sandesh seat. His rival from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Dipu Singh, finished only 27 votes behind — making it one of the most tightly fought contests of the 2025 Bihar elections.
Biggest and smallest victory margins in Bihar
Here are the five highest winning margins:
|CONSTITUENCY
|WINNING CANDIDATE
|TRAILING CANDIDATE
|MARGIN
|Digha
|Sanjiv Chaurasiya (BJP)
|Divya Gautam (CPI(ML))
|59,079
|Gopalpur
|Shailesh Kumar Alias Bulo Mandal (JD(U))
|Prem Sagar Alias Dablu Yadav (VIP)
|58,135
|Jhanjharpur
|Nitish Mishra (BJP)
|Ram Narayan Yadav (CPI)
|54,849
|Jamui
|Shreyasi SIngh (BJP)
|Mohammad Shamsad Alam (RJD)
|53,286
|Bankipur
|Nitin Nabin (BJP)
|Rekha Kumari (RJD)
|51,936
|Alamnagar
|Narendra Narayan Yadav (JD(U))
|Nabin Kumar (VIP)
|45,578
|Banmankhi
|Krishna Kumar Rishi (BJP)
|Deo Narayan Rajak (INC)
|45,296