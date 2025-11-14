Bihar’s Closest And Biggest Wins: From 27-Vote Thriller To Massive Landslide

The National Democratic Alliance appeared on course for a sweeping victory in Bihar on Friday, taking an early lead in more than 200 constituencies as counting progressed. While several candidates surged ahead comfortably with sizeable margins, others navigated far more precarious contests, with only a few dozen votes determining the outcome.

BJP’s Rama Nishad Registers Largest Margin In Aurai

According to data released by the Election Commission, BJP candidate Rama Nishad secured the biggest victory margin of the election. He won the Aurai constituency by 57,206 votes, leaving Vikassheel Insaan Party’s Bhogendra Sahni trailing significantly behind. The commanding lead placed Nishad among the most decisive winners of this poll cycle.

Sandesh Delivers Bihar’s Tightest Contest

In stark contrast to the landslide in Aurai, the Sandesh constituency witnessed one of the closest battles of the election. After all rounds of counting were completed, the margin separating the leading candidates stood at just 27 votes, marking the slimmest victory recorded in this year's Assembly race.

JDU’s Radha Charan Sah Wins by Just 27 Votes

The narrowest confirmed result came from Janata Dal (United) leader Radha Charan Sah, who polled 80,598 votes to clinch the Sandesh seat. His rival from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Dipu Singh, finished only 27 votes behind — making it one of the most tightly fought contests of the 2025 Bihar elections.

