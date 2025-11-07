Will Win Seemanchal, Drive Out Illegal Immigrants: Amit Shah During Bihar Rally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, citing the record voter turnout and massive crowds at campaign rallies as evidence of strong public support.

Speaking to NDTV while campaigning in Purnia, Shah asserted that the NDA would win more than 160 seats. “The record voter turnout is proof that the people of Bihar want the NDA. They don’t want the Opposition to return to power and ruin the state just like old times,” he said, waving a cutout of the BJP’s election symbol from atop a campaign truck.

‘Will Catch and Deport Illegal Immigrants’

Addressing voters in the Seemanchal region, Shah highlighted illegal immigration as a key issue, vowing firm action if the NDA retains power.

“The most important issue in Seemanchal is the entry of illegal immigrants. We will catch illegal immigrants and deport them,” he said.

Seemanchal, which includes districts such as Purnia and Kishanganj, has a significant Muslim population and has long struggled with poverty, unemployment, and weak infrastructure. Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, several welfare and development programmes have been initiated to improve conditions in the region.

“Under Modi ji and Nitish ji’s leadership, we have taken up a large number of programmes for the people. We have worked for the poor. Businesses restarted and law and order stabilised,” he said, adding, “As far as Seemanchal is concerned, our aim is to make the place free of illegal immigrants. Everyone in Seemanchal also wants this, and we will fulfil their wish.”

On Women Voters and Nitish’s Leadership

When asked about reports suggesting that 5 per cent more women had voted than men in the first phase, Shah dismissed the claim. “There’s nothing like that. Everyone has voted,” he said.

The Home Minister also reiterated that there is no confusion regarding leadership within the NDA.

“There is no need to create any confusion,” he said, referring to speculation over whether Nitish Kumar would continue as chief minister if the alliance wins.

Earlier, in an interview on November 1, Shah had clarified that the NDA was contesting the Bihar elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, but the final decision on the chief minister’s post would follow the party’s constitutional process after the results.