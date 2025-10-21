Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of intimidating Jan Suraaj Party candidates ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, claiming that three of his party’s nominees were coerced into withdrawing their nominations.

In an interview with NDTV, Kishor said he would raise the issue with the Election Commission, though he expressed scepticism about the poll body’s response. “What will the Election Commission do? It will do what the government wants,” he remarked.

‘BJP terrified of Jan Suraaj’

Kishor alleged that the BJP was “terrified” of his party’s growing influence. “The BJP has built an image over the years that no matter who wins, it somehow forms the government. But now, the polling process has begun, and the NDA is scared. They are not afraid of the Mahagathbandhan, which they use to frighten people with the talk of Lalu Yadav’s ‘Jungle Raj’. This time, people have a new option, Jan Suraaj,” he said.

He argued that voters in Bihar have been trapped in a cycle of fear for decades, choosing between the BJP and Nitish Kumar to avoid the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), or voting for the RJD to keep the BJP out. “Jan Suraaj is the way out of this 30-year slavery,” he asserted.

Three candidates ‘forced to withdraw’

According to Kishor, three Jan Suraaj candidates, including Mutur Shah from Danapur, Satya Prakash Tiwari from Brahampur, and Shashi Shekhar Sinha from Gopalganj, were compelled to withdraw their nominations under pressure.

In Danapur, he claimed, BJP leaders tried to instil fear among voters by highlighting the Mahagathbandhan candidate’s image as a bahubali (strongman). “They tell people, ‘vote for us, or he will make your life hell’. But this time, the people have decided not to vote out of fear,” Kishor said.

He further alleged that Mutur Shah, the Jan Suraaj candidate from Danapur, was abducted. “BJP leaders are saying RJD’s Ritlal Yadav’s supporters kidnapped him. But look at this photograph, Mutur Shah is seen with Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan,” he said, holding up the image.

“You tell me, an ordinary trader who enters politics, if the Home Minister calls him, what choice does he have?” Kishor added.

In Brahampur, he said, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate and strongman Hulas Pandey was pitted against Jan Suraaj’s Satya Prakash Tiwari. “Tiwari campaigned for three days and suddenly withdrew his nomination. And here’s the picture behind the scenes,” he said, showing a photograph of him with Union Minister Pradhan. “Bihar needs to know whether Jan Suraaj leaders are fleeing or democracy is being murdered.”

Kishor also claimed that in Gopalganj, Jan Suraaj candidate Shashi Shekhar Sinha was pressured late at night by BJP leaders to withdraw. “Till 8 p.m., he was campaigning. After 11 p.m., a BJP MLC and other leaders met him and forced him to back out,” he said, displaying another photograph of Sinha with BJP figures.

‘If candidates aren’t safe, how will voters be safe?’

Kishor said the BJP does not fear the Mahagathbandhan because its candidates include “bahubalis and sand mafia.” Instead, he claimed, the ruling alliance fears honest and educated individuals, “good people, doctors, traders, educationists, and social workers”, fielded by Jan Suraaj.

Paraphrasing a famous line from Salman Khan’s film Dabangg, he quipped, “These people don’t fear goons; they fear good people. This is Jan Suraaj’s fear.”

He further alleged that family members and relatives of Jan Suraaj candidates were being pressured to make them withdraw. “If candidates are not safe, how will voters be safe?” he asked, urging the Election Commission to intervene.

Despite the alleged intimidation, Kishor vowed to continue his campaign. “Jan Suraaj’s 240 warriors are still in the arena and will not rest until they uproot the NDA. No matter how many candidates you buy, threaten, or confine, the election will be fought — and fought strongly,” he declared.

“Bihar will change,” he added confidently, asserting that the real picture would emerge on November 14, the counting day.