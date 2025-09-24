Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Tejashwi To Be INDIA Bloc's CM Face In Bihar? Congress Hints: 'When Sun Is Shining Bright...'

Tejashwi To Be INDIA Bloc's CM Face In Bihar? Congress Hints: 'When Sun Is Shining Bright...'

Congress leader Pawan Khera dismissed claims of a Congress "show of strength" and emphasised the CWC meeting's focus on democratic foundations.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 11:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday hinted that the party was fine with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face in the Bihar assembly polls, without explicitly declaring it.

Khera, who is the party's media and publicity department chief, spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the Congress Working Committee meeting here.

When asked about the reluctance of the Congress to declare Yadav as the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan, he replied, "We are contesting on issues. Faces are in front of you. All is known to everyone. You are asking a question, to which the answer is already known." To a pointed query as to why the Congress, which had backed Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate in 2020, was shying away this time, he responded poetically, "When the Sun is shining bright in the sky, you do not need to declare it." He also dismissed the claim of NDA leaders like Union minister Chirag Paswan that the CWC meeting was being held in Patna as a "show of strength to alliance partners in a state where the Congress is now viewed as a spent force".

"There is no show of strength among brothers," Khera said, with a rhetorical flourish.

Asked about seat-sharing arrangements in the INDIA bloc, which in Bihar includes CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI(M) and CPI, besides former minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party, Khera said, "All details will be shared soon." When journalists persisted with queries about the meeting being held in Bihar "for the first time" since Independence, the Congress leader shot back, "Even vote theft has taken place for the first time." "The BJP has been confident of retaining power just because it indulges in vote theft. And this arrogance of the ruling party has resulted in complacency about pressing problems like unemployment," Khera said.

"The CWC meeting here must not be looked at through the prism of elections in Bihar. The meeting is about the foundations of our democracy," he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 11:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections Tejashwi Yadav CONGRESS 'tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Govt Says Sonam Wangchuk Incited Violence With References To ‘Arab Spring, Nepal’s Gen Z Protests’
Ladakh Protest: Govt Says Sonam Wangchuk Incited Violence With References To Arab Spring, Nepal
Cities
Ladakh Protest Violence Kills 4, Curfew Imposed; LG Says Mob Tried To ‘Burn CRPF Men’: Updates
Ladakh Protest Violence Kills 4, Curfew Imposed; LG Says Mob Tried To ‘Burn CRPF Men’: Updates
Cities
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
Cities
'Gen Z Revolution' In Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk Condemns Violent Protests, Says 3-4 Youth Feared Killed
'Gen Z Revolution': Sonam Wangchuk Condemns Violent Protests, Says 3-4 Youth Feared Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget