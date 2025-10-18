Congress-Lalu Rule Made The Poor Poorer, Says Haryana CM Nayab Saini Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom



Patna: As the Bihar Assembly gears up, the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said Bihar has developed under PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, with better roads, improved law and order, and higher per capita income, unlike the previous Congress-Lalu governments.

Saini further added that under the Congress-Lalu rule, the Bihar became poorer and poorer.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Saini said, "Bihar has changed under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. The previous governments made the poor poorer. The system had collapsed. There were no roads. If someone recalls the law and order situation under Congress-Lalu rule, they get goosebumps. The BJP-Nitish Kumar alliance government developed Bihar... Per capita income had increased."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 12 candidates for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, bringing the total number of declared candidates to 83 out of 101 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA.

According to the list released by the party, folk singer Maithili Thakur will contest from the Alinagar constituency of Darbhanga, while former IPS officer Anand Mishra has been fielded from the Buxar constituency.

On Friday, Folk singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maithili Thakur expressed deep gratitude and emotion after filing her nomination papers from the Alinagar Assembly constituency for the upcoming Bihar elections.

In a post on X on Friday, Thakur wrote, "Today, I filed my nomination paper as the authorised candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Alinagar Assembly constituency. After the nomination, I participated in the blessing assembly organised in the dignified presence of the Honourable Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai ji. The warmth and blessings received from the people of the region during this time are a source of inspiration for me."

She added, "With the resolve for the service, development, and welfare of the people of Alinagar, I will continue to work with full strength. My heartfelt thanks to all the divine-like workers present in large numbers, respected office-bearers, and dear public."

