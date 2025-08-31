Mayawati's BSP To Fight Bihar Elections Solo; Nephew Akash Anand Gets Key Role

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Mayawati's BSP To Fight Bihar Elections Solo; Nephew Akash Anand Gets Key Role

Akash Anand will oversee initiatives like yatras and meetings, with Bihar divided into zones under senior leaders. Mayawati also reviewed party-building in Odisha and Telangana, aiming for improved electoral results.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said her party will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on its own and has finalised a roadmap for its organisational programmes after two days of high-level review meetings.

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "Discussions were held with senior office-bearers on the selection of candidates and overall preparedness for the polls due in the next few months." She said that programmes such as party yatras and public meetings, scheduled to begin early next month, will be conducted under her direct supervision.

Special responsibility for these initiatives has been given to Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP) national coordinator Akash Anand, Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and the party’s Bihar unit.

"The state has been divided into three zones, with senior leaders assigned separate charge of each," she added.

Mayawati had on March 2 expelled her nephew, Akash Anand, from all party posts but after he issued a public apology, she took him back in April and a month later appointed him as the party's chief national coordinator.

The BSP chief said party functionaries were instructed to rectify shortcomings and work with full dedication to deliver better results in Bihar.

Citing the party's preparations in Bihar along with the rapidly changing political conditions and electoral equations in the state, BSP leaders assured the party chief in the meeting that it would bring better results in the upcoming elections.

Mayawati also reviewed party-building efforts in Odisha and Telangana, where organisational committees have been formed -- down to the polling booth level -- on the Uttar Pradesh model. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 06:19 PM (IST)
Bihar Elections BSP Mayawati Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
