'Not Fair From Beginning': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Unfair Elections In Bihar, Vows Review After Bitter Loss

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the Bihar elections as "unfair" as the party was left to bite the dust in the high-stakes battle. Taking to X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha expressed his gratitude to the voters and vowed to review the big loss in the state.

मैं बिहार के उन करोड़ों मतदाताओं का हार्दिक आभार व्यक्त करता हूं, जिन्होंने महागठबंधन पर अपना विश्वास जताया।



बिहार का यह परिणाम वाकई चौंकाने वाला है। हम एक ऐसे चुनाव में जीत हासिल नहीं कर सके, जो शुरू से ही निष्पक्ष नहीं था।



यह लड़ाई संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा की है। कांग्रेस… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2025

"This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning," he said.