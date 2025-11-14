Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025Neck-And-Neck Battle In Bihar; Mahagathbandhan & NDA Lead In 91 Seats

Neck-And-Neck Battle In Bihar; Mahagathbandhan & NDA Lead In 91 Seats

The near-equal tally underscores the high-voltage contest that analysts had predicted, with several key constituencies witnessing razor-thin margins.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 08:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a tightly contested race, early trends from the Bihar Assembly election results show the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA locked in a neck-and-neck battle, with both alliances leading in 91 seats each.

The near-equal tally underscores the high-voltage contest that analysts had predicted, with several key constituencies witnessing razor-thin margins. As counting progresses and EVM numbers begin to dominate over postal ballots, the fight for the halfway mark of 122 seats remains wide open.

More updates are expected as trends stabilise.

 

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 08:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election Results Bihar Chunav ECI Results Bihar Election Results 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
News
Education Body Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens
Education Body Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens
News
‘Dare To Harm India...’: Amit Shah Warns Terror Groups After Red Fort Blast
‘Dare To Harm India...’: Amit Shah Warns Terror Groups After Red Fort Blast
Cities
Pune Accident: 8 Dead, 15 Injured As Vehicles Crash Near Navale Bridge
Pune Accident: 8 Dead, 15 Injured As Vehicles Crash Near Navale Bridge
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Doctor Umar’s Explosive i20 Car Spotted in Delhi’s Connaught Place | ABP NEWS
Faridabad Cache Revealed: 2,563 kg Ammonium Nitrate Recovered; Doctors’ Network Linked to Red Fort Blast
New CCTV Footage Reveals Moments Before and After the Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort
Red Fort Car Blast: From Faridabad to Red Fort: Inside Dr. Umar’s 48-Hour Terror Trail and the Turkey Connection
Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: New CCTV Footage Shows Dr. Umar Near Turkman Gate Mosque | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget