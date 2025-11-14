Explorer
(Source: ECI | ABP NEWS)
Neck-And-Neck Battle In Bihar; Mahagathbandhan & NDA Lead In 91 Seats
The near-equal tally underscores the high-voltage contest that analysts had predicted, with several key constituencies witnessing razor-thin margins.
In a tightly contested race, early trends from the Bihar Assembly election results show the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA locked in a neck-and-neck battle, with both alliances leading in 91 seats each.
The near-equal tally underscores the high-voltage contest that analysts had predicted, with several key constituencies witnessing razor-thin margins. As counting progresses and EVM numbers begin to dominate over postal ballots, the fight for the halfway mark of 122 seats remains wide open.
More updates are expected as trends stabilise.
Follow Election 2025 News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
News
Education Body Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens
News
‘Dare To Harm India...’: Amit Shah Warns Terror Groups After Red Fort Blast
Cities
Pune Accident: 8 Dead, 15 Injured As Vehicles Crash Near Navale Bridge
Advertisement
Election 2025
8 Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS
Election 2025
7 Photos
Rahul Gandhi Joins Congress's 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' Padyatra In Bihar's Begusarai – IN PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion
Advertisement