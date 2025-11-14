Neck-And-Neck Battle In Bihar; Mahagathbandhan & NDA Lead In 91 Seats

In a tightly contested race, early trends from the Bihar Assembly election results show the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA locked in a neck-and-neck battle, with both alliances leading in 91 seats each.

The near-equal tally underscores the high-voltage contest that analysts had predicted, with several key constituencies witnessing razor-thin margins. As counting progresses and EVM numbers begin to dominate over postal ballots, the fight for the halfway mark of 122 seats remains wide open.

More updates are expected as trends stabilise.