Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
Maithili Thakur Takes Lead Over RJD's Binod Mishra In Alinagar; Khesari Lal Yadav Ahead In Chapra

Counting is underway for the Bihar Assembly elections, with results set to be declared later today. BJP's Maithili Thakur and RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav are leading in their respective seats.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 08:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer and BJP candidate Maithili Thakur has taken the lead over Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Binod Mishra in the Alinagar Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav is leading in the Chapra seat where he is competing against BJP's Chhoti Kumari. 

Counting of votes for all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar began at 8 a.m. on Friday under heavy security, officials confirmed. Postal ballots were taken up first, followed by counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from 8:30 a.m., as per Election Commission guidelines.

The two-phase elections, held on November 6 and 11, are being seen as a decisive test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) president and Bihar’s longest-serving leader. Political observers say the outcome could also reflect public sentiment toward the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Counting is taking place at 46 centres across the state’s 38 districts. The Election Commission said over 4,372 counting tables had been set up, each manned by a supervisor, counting assistant, and micro-observer. More than 18,000 counting agents representing candidates are overseeing the process.

Bihar witnessed a record turnout of 67.13 percent, with 7.45 crore eligible voters deciding the fate of 2,616 candidates.

Stakes High For NDA And INDIA Bloc

For the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a victory would reinforce its recovery after the previous Lok Sabha poll setback and underscore continued voter trust. A strong performance by the INDIA bloc, anchored by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), would boost the opposition’s morale after recent losses in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

RJD chief and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav said party cadres and supporters were “vigilant and prepared to resist any unconstitutional activity during counting.” Meanwhile, RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh courted controversy by warning of a “Nepal-like situation” if the process was disrupted, as alleged in the 2020 assembly election.

The BJP dismissed the opposition’s concerns as “panic statements.” Party state president Dilip Jaiswal said NDA functionaries were in constant contact with ground workers to ensure the counting exercise remained smooth and peaceful.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 08:26 AM (IST)
