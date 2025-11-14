Patna Schools Closed, 106 CRPF Companies Deployed: Key Preparations For Bihar Election Results

All eyes are on the results of the Bihar Assembly elections as votes will be counted today. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout in the two-phase polling held on November 6 and 11 for the 243-member Assembly. Tight security arrangements have been put in place at 46 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.

Counting Arrangements Fully In Place

Election Commission officials said that all schools in Patna will remain closed on Friday in view of the counting preparations. The Commission stated, “Complete arrangements have been made for counting in all 243 Assembly constituencies. Counting will be conducted under the supervision of 243 Returning Officers, in the presence of 243 observers, and in the presence of candidates and their agents.”

Over 18,000 Agents To Monitor Counting

A total of 4,372 counting tables have been set up, each staffed by a supervisor, a counting assistant, and a micro-observer. More than 18,000 counting agents appointed by candidates will also monitor the process.

The counting will begin at 8 am on Friday. As per the Election Commission guidelines, the counting of postal ballots will begin first, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am.

106 CRPF Companies Deployed

A senior official said, “Adequate personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Bihar Police have been deployed across the state to ensure peaceful counting and prevent any untoward incidents.” He added that 106 companies brought in from outside Bihar have also been deployed for security duties.

VVPATs Sealed in Strong Rooms

An election official said that the EVMs and VVPATs used during polling have been sealed and securely stored in double-lock strong rooms. “Two-tier security has been ensured at counting centres. The inner security cordon is handled by CAPF, while the outer perimeter is guarded by the state police. Additionally, 24×7 CCTV surveillance and other security measures have been implemented,” the official said.