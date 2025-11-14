Free Electricity, Cash Scheme For Women: What NDA Promised In Bihar

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is inching towards victory in the Bihar elections, pitched a development-heavy agenda centred on employment generation, large-scale investment, and women-led economic transformation in its “Sankalp Patra”.

At the heart of the NDA’s manifesto is its commitment to create over one crore employment opportunities, leveraging major investments in agriculture, industry and infrastructure. The alliance has promised robust skill development programmes, expanded industrial training and support for start-ups to boost job readiness among youth.

A key highlight is the pledge to turn one crore women into “Lakhpati Didis”, a campaign aimed at empowering members of self-help groups through entrepreneurship and financial inclusion. The NDA says this model, already being implemented at the national level, will be significantly expanded in Bihar.

Women’s Welfare Through Economic Empowerment

Unlike the opposition’s direct cash-transfer schemes, the NDA has focused on skill-building, credit access, and self-help group strengthening. The manifesto outlines a detailed roadmap for enhancing women’s participation in local enterprises, rural industries and agri-based businesses, positioning them as central drivers of Bihar’s economic growth.

Infrastructure: Expressways, Rail Modernisation and Industrial Parks

The NDA has promised an aggressive infrastructure expansion plan, including seven new expressways, the modernisation of 3,600 km of railway lines, and the setting up of 10 new industrial parks. The alliance argues that this scale of connectivity and industrial expansion will significantly lift employment and investment prospects across the state.

The manifesto also guarantees 125 units of free electricity per household, while vowing to further improve power supply reliability and rural electrification.

Healthcare Support And Social Security

On the healthcare front, the NDA has reaffirmed affordable medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, advancing existing benefits under Ayushman Bharat. The Sankalp Patra also promises upgrades to district hospitals and improved access to essential health services.

Social security measures include enhanced welfare schemes for senior citizens, widows and vulnerable communities, though without the direct cash transfers promised by the opposition.

Agriculture And Rural Development

The NDA has announced a massive Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agricultural infrastructure, alongside another Rs 1 lakh crore for industrial growth. The focus areas include modern cold chains, food processing, irrigation upgrades, crop diversification, and logistics reforms, measures the alliance claims will raise farmer incomes and reduce rural distress.

The NDA’s campaign anchored in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s long-standing governance record. The NDA argued that Bihar requires sustained investment, not abrupt policy shifts, to maintain its development trajectory.