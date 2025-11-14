Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025Bihar Election Result 2025: AIMIM Springs A Surprise; Wins 2 Seats, Leads On 3 More

Bihar Election Result 2025: AIMIM Springs A Surprise; Wins 2 Seats, Leads On 3 More

In the Bihar election, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM surprised many by winning two Assembly seats including Kochadhaman.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 05:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) delivered an unexpected jolt to the political landscape in Bihar by securing two Assembly seats in the latest election results. The party also maintained leads in three additional constituencies, marking one of its strongest performances in the state to date.

In Kochadhaman (Constituency 55), AIMIM candidate Md. Sarwar Alam clinched victory with 81,860 votes, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 23,021 after all 22 rounds of counting. AIMIM candidate Mohammad Murshid Alam won in Jokihat (50) with 83,737 votes and a margin of 28,803.

The Election Commission’s latest figures show in Amour (56), Akhtarul Iman is leading with 100,836 votes and a margin of 38,928. Meanwhile, Ghulam Sarwar has taken the lead in Baisi (57) with 72,268 votes, holding a margin of 16,548 as of the 19th round out of 25.

ALSO READ: From Bihar To Delhi: How Freebies & Welfare For Women Are Reshaping India's Election Outcomes

(More details awaited)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Owaisi AIMIM Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Election Result 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Business
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget