Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) delivered an unexpected jolt to the political landscape in Bihar by securing two Assembly seats in the latest election results. The party also maintained leads in three additional constituencies, marking one of its strongest performances in the state to date.

In Kochadhaman (Constituency 55), AIMIM candidate Md. Sarwar Alam clinched victory with 81,860 votes, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 23,021 after all 22 rounds of counting. AIMIM candidate Mohammad Murshid Alam won in Jokihat (50) with 83,737 votes and a margin of 28,803.

The Election Commission’s latest figures show in Amour (56), Akhtarul Iman is leading with 100,836 votes and a margin of 38,928. Meanwhile, Ghulam Sarwar has taken the lead in Baisi (57) with 72,268 votes, holding a margin of 16,548 as of the 19th round out of 25.

(More details awaited)