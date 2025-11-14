From Bihar To Delhi: How Freebies & Welfare For Women Are Reshaping India's Election Outcomes

In yet another reminder of the rising influence of welfare-driven politics, the Bihar Assembly election results have underscored how targeted cash-transfer schemes—especially those aimed at women—continue to shape voter behaviour across India. The NDA is poised to secure close to 200 seats, buoyed by a strong BJP tally, a revitalised JD(U), and the support of allies like LJP (RV) and HAM (S). While the leadership blend of Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chirag Paswan played a decisive role, the verdict also reflects the impact of expansive welfare incentives.

Observers note that the electoral patterns of the last two years have revealed a clear correlation: states that implemented or promised substantial monthly support for women saw ruling parties or coalitions secure power. Bihar has now reaffirmed this pattern.

Bihar (2025)

In the run-up to the election, the Bihar government transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 1.5 crore women across the state. The move, billed as an empowerment measure, turned into a potent electoral force.



The result was unmistakable—a sweeping mandate for the NDA, with the coalition making deep inroads across both urban and rural constituencies.

Delhi (2025)

The February 2025 Delhi Assembly polls further validated this trend. The BJP’s January manifesto promise of Rs 2,500 per month for women became a centrepiece of its campaign. With rising living costs and a large segment of women-headed households, the pledge resonated widely.



The BJP rode that momentum to form the government, unseating its long-time rival and marking a significant shift in the capital’s political landscape.

Maharashtra (2024)

In Maharashtra, the Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched in August 2024, provided Rs 1,500 a month to eligible women, with then–Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promising to raise it to Rs 2,100. By the time voters went to the polls in November 2024, the scheme had gained significant traction.



The result: the BJP-led NDA returned to power, with analysts crediting the sustained welfare outreach as a key driver of voter loyalty.

Jharkhand (2024)

Jharkhand echoed the pattern. The JMM government rolled out the Maiya Samman Scheme in August 2024, offering Rs 1,000 monthly to women aged 21 to 50. With the initiative still in its early months, the scheme nevertheless garnered a strong response during the November 2024 polls.



The JMM managed to retain power, aided by steadfast support from women beneficiaries, particularly in tribal and rural pockets.

Haryana (2024)

In Haryana, the BJP’s September 2024 Sankalp Patra included a proposal for a Rs 2,100 monthly aid scheme for women. By the time the state voted in October, the promise had become a central talking point among voters.



The BJP secured a record third consecutive term, with the women-centric welfare pledge adding weight to its campaign narrative.

Madhya Pradesh (2023)

Madhya Pradesh demonstrated the early potency of this strategy. The Ladli Behna scheme, launched in January 2023 with monthly payments of Rs 1,250 and later increased to Rs 1,500, played a pivotal role in shaping the December 2023 elections.



The BJP retained power with a comfortable margin, credited in large part to the scheme’s extensive reach.

Karnataka (2023)

Karnataka marked a rare instance where the opposition harnessed women-centric welfare promises to secure victory. In the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress pledged Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of households and free bus rides for women. The promise gained overwhelming traction, contributing significantly to the party’s win.