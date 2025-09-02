'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar on Tuesday, accusing leaders of the Opposition bloc of using derogatory language against his mother during a recent campaign event. Modi said the remarks were not just an insult to his family, but an affront to every mother and sister in the country.

PM Modi's mother, Heeraben, passed away on December 30, 2022.

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," the Prime Minister told the gathering.

He made the statement shortly after launching the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, an initiative aimed at providing easier access to funds for women entrepreneurs in the state.

Bihar is due to go to elections in a couple of months and this has likely become an issue that the BJP would use against the Opposition.

The controversy began on August 28 when a video from the ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga went viral, showing a man hurling abuse at Modi's mother from a stage. The yatra was being led by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who later continued the march to Muzaffarpur on motorcycles.

Police identified the accused as Mohammad Rizvi, also known as Raza, a 20-year-old resident of Darbhanga. He was arrested from the Singhwara area, and a case has been filed against him and others following a complaint by BJP district president Aditya Narayan Choudhary.