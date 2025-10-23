Bihar Election: Why RJD-Congress’s Mahagathbandhan Needs Mukesh Sahani To Boost Its Prospects

Bihar Election 2025: The Mahagathbandhan, aka the INDIA bloc, in Bihar on Thursday named Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani as its Deputy Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled later this year.

Moments after the declaration, Sahani said he had been waiting for this opportunity for the past three-and-a-half years. Once an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the VIP chief now shoulders the task of strengthening the Mahagathbandhan’s reach under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership.

Bihar Election 2025: Sahani Accuses BJP of Splitting His Party

Following his nomination as the Deputy CM candidate, Mukesh Sahani launched a strong attack on the BJP, accusing it of breaking his party and luring away its legislators. “BJP broke our party and split our MLAs. At that time, we took an oath, holding the Ganga water in our hands. Now, the time has come. Standing firmly with the Mahagathbandhan, we will form our government in Bihar and drive the BJP out of the state,” Sahani said.

He vowed not to rest until he “destroys” the BJP politically, declaring, “I will not stop until I break the BJP.”

Despite being a smaller player in terms of numbers, Sahani has maintained a strong bargaining position within the Mahagathbandhan. His party, which represents the Nishad community — roughly 2.5 per cent of Bihar’s population — is contesting only 15 out of 243 seats. Yet, Sahani refused to yield to Tejashwi Yadav on seat-sharing disputes and even fielded VIP candidates in two constituencies where the RJD had also announced nominees.

Bihar Election 2025: Why Mukesh Sahani Is Crucial for Mahagathbandhan

The VIP chief’s political significance lies in his deep connection with Bihar’s Nishad (fisherfolk) community. Born into a fisherman’s family in Supaul district, Sahani represents a socially and economically marginalised section that has gradually emerged as a decisive force in several riverbank districts along the Ganga.

According to the VIP’s official website, Sahani’s childhood was marked by poverty, and he grew up witnessing the hardships of his community first-hand. His grassroots connection and outreach among backward and marginalised groups make him a key figure for the Mahagathbandhan’s social coalition strategy.

By projecting Sahani as Deputy CM, the alliance is aiming to widen its appeal among backward and marginalised communities ahead of the crucial 2025 polls.

Rahul Gandhi's Intervention Prevented Mukesh Sahani's Exit: Report

A report by news agency PTI noted that the VIP had nearly pulled out of the Mahagathbandhan over dissatisfaction with seat allocation. However, the intervention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly helped resolve the deadlock, prompting Sahani’s party to stay with the coalition.

Mukesh Sahani, who commands influence across multiple constituencies, is now seen as vital to the Mahagathbandhan’s efforts to consolidate support among the state’s most politically assertive yet under-represented communities.