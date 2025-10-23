In a significant political development ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, four candidates from Congress and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) have withdrawn their nominations in favour of their ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This move comes in the wake of the INDIA bloc, the opposition coalition, declaring RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for Bihar.

Congress candidates Satish Kumar from Warsaliganj, Aditya Kumar from Lalganj, and Tauquir Alam from Pranpur, along with VIP’s Bindu Gulab Yadav from Babubarhi, stepped down to support RJD nominees Anita, Shivani Shukla, Ishrat Parween, and Arun Kumar Singh, respectively, news agency ANI reported.

The withdrawals come as "friendly fights" between 'Mahagathbandhan' partners in multiple constituencies have become a point of discussion regarding unity. A key sign of the alliance's disarray was seen with direct contests between RJD and Congress candidates in at least six seats, including Vaishali, Sikandra, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Narkatiaganj, and Warsaliganj.

Furthermore, the Congress is also locked in competition with the CPI in seats like Bachhwara, Rajapakar, and Bihar Sharif. A high-profile clash was noted when the RJD and VIP both had candidates in a seat that was part of a last-minute adjustment. In Gaura Bauram (Darbhanga region), RJD's Afzal Ali Khan reportedly refused to withdraw even after the seat was allocated to the VIP.

Gehlot, VIP Chief Outline Deputy CM Proposals

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, present in Patna since Wednesday to mediate coalition differences, confirmed that if the INDIA bloc forms the government, VIP chief Mukesh Sahni and other representatives from key communities could assume deputy chief minister posts. Gehlot said, “We have decided, after consultations with our national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, besides all coalition partners who are here, to name Tejashwi Yadav as our chief ministerial candidate.”

The decision aims to consolidate unity among the coalition after weeks of internal deliberations.

Sahni, a former Bollywood set designer and influential leader among the Mallah and Nishad communities, has been a crucial negotiator during seat-sharing discussions. The 45-year-old VIP founder entered politics in 2014 and has shifted alliances multiple times, including stints with both the BJP and the INDIA bloc.

Tejashwi Yadav Addresses Criticism Head-On

At a joint press conference alongside Gehlot, CPI (ML)-L leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, and other coalition members, Yadav expressed gratitude to his allies for backing him. He clarified the coalition’s decision amid media speculation: “It was not a big issue for us, but since there was so much media speculation, we decided to make it clear.”

The 35-year-old leader, often referred to by Prime Minister Modi as the “crown prince of jungle raj”, addressed concerns about governance and corruption, asserting, “I would like to tell the people of Bihar that Tejashwi will never compromise on corruption and will spare nobody accused of a crime, be it his own shadow or anyone with influence.”

Yadav also criticised the BJP for allegedly using the ‘jungle raj’ narrative as propaganda. He added, “Victims of sexual assault die for want of timely medical help,” and asserted that Nitish Kumar would not return as chief minister under the NDA, citing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on coalition leadership.

Congress media head Pawan Khera said, “We have taken the lead by announcing our face. Now it is for the NDA to stop equivocating on the issue and declare whom it proposes to make the CM if it forms the government.”

Bihar Election: Chirag Paswan, JD(U), Prashant Kishor React

However, cracks within the coalition remain visible. The BJP highlighted the absence of other INDIA bloc leaders in a press conference poster featuring Yadav prominently. Independent MP Pappu Yadav suggested that the inclusion of Rahul Gandhi’s image was crucial to secure votes from Dalits and extremely backward communities.

Meanwhile, LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan criticised the bloc’s campaign pace, stating, “Our campaign has already picked up. My voice has gone hoarse addressing rallies. But leaders of the INDIA bloc are yet to step out of their rooms.” JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar described Tejashwi as “an angry child who has been handed over a lollipop”, referencing the party’s past electoral setbacks under his leadership.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor commented on the announcement, saying, “It was always expected that if Lalu Yadav’s ‘Jungle Raj’ was to return, Tejashwi Yadav would be the CM face. So, what’s new in that?”