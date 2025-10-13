Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav has fielded candidates on 21 seats from his outfit, Janshakti Janta Dal, and announced his candidature from the Mahua (126) assembly constituency in the Vaishali district.

The announcement was made via a press communiqué released by the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD), listing 21 candidates for the upcoming polls. Tej Pratap Yadav, known for his dynamic political style and connection to Bihar's powerful political families, previously held the Mahua seat, making his return to this constituency a keenly watched battle.

The party’s candidate list, which covers various districts, signals the JJD’s serious intent to contest the assembly elections across the state. Other candidates named in the list include Dr. Gulshan Yadav from Bakhtiyarpur, Madan Yadav from Shahpur, and Meenu Kumari (Advocate) from the Patna Sahib constituency.