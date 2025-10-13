Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav Declares His Candidature From This Seat In List Of 21 Names

Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav Declares His Candidature From This Seat In List Of 21 Names

Tej Pratap Yadav's Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) announced 21 candidates for the 2025 Bihar elections, including Yadav himself contesting from his former seat, Mahua.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav has fielded candidates on 21 seats from his outfit, Janshakti Janta Dal, and announced his candidature from the Mahua (126) assembly constituency in the Vaishali district.

The announcement was made via a press communiqué released by the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD), listing 21 candidates for the upcoming polls. Tej Pratap Yadav, known for his dynamic political style and connection to Bihar's powerful political families, previously held the Mahua seat, making his return to this constituency a keenly watched battle.

The party’s candidate list, which covers various districts, signals the JJD’s serious intent to contest the assembly elections across the state. Other candidates named in the list include Dr. Gulshan Yadav from Bakhtiyarpur, Madan Yadav from Shahpur, and Meenu Kumari (Advocate) from the Patna Sahib constituency.

Here is the complete list of 21 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025:

S. No. District Assembly Constituency (No.) Candidate Name
1 Vaishali Mahua (126) Tej Pratap Yadav
2 Sitamarhi Belsand (30) Vikas Kumar Kavi
3 Bhojpur Shahpur (198) Madan Yadav
4 Patna Bakhtiyarpur (180) Dr. Gulshan Yadav
5 Patna Bikramganj (191) Ajit Kushwaha
6 Bhojpur Jagdishpur (197) Niraj Ray
7 Gaya Atri (233) Avinash
8 Gaya Wazirganj (234) Prem Kumar
9 Darbhanga Benipur (80) Avadh Kishore Jha
10 Patna Maner (187) Shankar Yadav
11 Buxar Dumraon (201) Dinesh Kumar Surya
12 Motihari Gobindganj (14) Ashutosh
13 Patna Patna Sahib (184) Meenu Kumari (Advocate)
14 Madhepura Madhepura (73) Sanjay Yadav
15 Motihari Narkatiaganj (03) Tarif Rehman
16 Gopalganj Barauli (100) Dharmendra Krantikari
17 Gopalganj Kuchaikot (102) Braj Bihari Bhatt
18 Nawada Hisua (236) Ravi Rao Kumar
19 Vaishali Mahnar (129) Jay Singh Rathi
20 Chhapra (Saran) Baniyapur (115) Pushpa Kumari
21 Samastipur Mohiuddinnagar (137) Surbhi Yadav

 

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar Election Breaking News ABP Live Bihar Election 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
World
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
News
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
India
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget