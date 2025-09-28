Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tej Pratap Yadav, founder of the Janshakti Janata Dal, Bihar’s new political party, spoke exclusively to ABP News. The former minister candidly addressed questions about his family, his party, his removal from office, and allegations of insulting his sister, Rohini Acharya.

“There was discrimination in the family from the very beginning”

Speaking about his party, Tej Pratap said, “It was formed in 2020 because there was discrimination in the family from the very beginning, and we knew all this was going to happen.” When asked about contesting from the Mahua constituency, he stated, “We have worked there, and the people want us to contest elections from there.”

On the possibility of contesting from both Hasanpura and Mahua, he replied, “We’ll see when the time comes, but the main focus is on Mahua. Mahua is very close to me.” About RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan, he added, “Let him campaign against me as much as he wants.” Tej Pratap also emphasized that his public court is open day and night, welcoming anyone who wishes to visit, without restrictions.

“Who is Jaichand?”

When questioned about Jaichand, he remarked, “Everyone knows who Jaichand is; there’s no need to mention his name. He keeps plotting. The public will avenge the insult to my sister; the public spares no one.”

On Pawan Singh joining his party, he said, “If he wants to join, he’ll be given a chance. But we’re upset with him because he doesn’t pick up our calls. We highlighted him, and if he apologizes, we’ll forgive him.”

Regarding Prashant Kishor and potential alliances, he said, “Anyone who wants to join can do so.” He even mentioned the possibility of giving a ticket to PM Modi, but added, “He should adopt our ideology, but he won’t because his ideology aligns with the RSS.”

On the issue of migration, Tej Pratap said, “Migration is the biggest issue in Bihar. Wherever Biharis are beaten, it is a matter of sadness. We don’t beat people from Maharashtra.”

“We will never join RJD”

Asked if there was a chance of merging with the RJD in the future, he replied, “I will never join the RJD. I’ve taken a vow. Even my parents won’t ask me to join because they have blessed our party to take it forward. We stay connected with villagers. We meet the public. Leaders should meet the public, but today’s leaders don’t. The public is the one who made them.”

Commenting on Tejashwi Yadav’s announcement of Rahul Gandhi becoming PM, he said, “He can’t become PM right now. Old people become PMs; it will take time.” On Rahul Gandhi’s attire, he added, “Rahul says he respects Gandhi, but he doesn’t wear khadi. He promotes foreign clothes. He’s not mature yet; Priyanka Gandhi is more mature than him.”