Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Polls: Sharjeel Imam, Booked Under UAPA, Seeks Interim Bail To Contest From This Seat

Bihar Polls: Sharjeel Imam, Booked Under UAPA, Seeks Interim Bail To Contest From This Seat

Sharjeel Imam, jailed under UAPA for the 2020 Delhi riots, will contest the Bihar elections. He seeks interim bail for campaigning while the Supreme Court hears his bail plea alongside other activists.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 10:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case and currently in jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has announced his intention to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Imam, who hails from Bihar, will be standing as an independent candidate from the Bahadurganj constituency in Kishanganj district.

According to court proceedings, Imam has applied for interim bail from October 15 to October 29 to facilitate his campaign activities, news agency IANS reported. The plea was submitted before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai at the Karkardooma Courts, who is currently overseeing the Delhi riots conspiracy trial.

Supreme Court Hearing on Bail Pleas of Student Activists

The Supreme Court is already hearing bail petitions filed by Sharjeel Imam alongside fellow student activists Umar Khalid, Meeran Haider, and Gulfisha Fatima. The apex court has also sought a formal response from the Delhi Police regarding these pleas. All four have been incarcerated for nearly five years in connection with the case.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had denied bail to several accused in the same conspiracy case. In its 2 September order, a Bench comprising Justices Shalinder Kaur and Navin Chawla referred to the alleged inflammatory speeches delivered on 24 February 2020, coinciding with the visit of then US President Donald Trump to India. The prosecution has argued that the timing of these speeches was aimed at drawing international attention by allegedly triggering the riots that unfolded on 23–24 February 2020.

Court Observations on Alleged Speeches

The High Court observed that when considered collectively, the alleged provocative speeches appeared to suggest a prima facie involvement of the appellants in the conspiracy. According to IANS, the Bench noted that “the alleged inflammatory and provocative speeches delivered by the appellants, when considered in totality, prima facie indicate their role in the alleged conspiracy.”

Bahadurganj to Vote in Second Phase

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled the Bihar Assembly elections to take place in two phases — on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14. Bahadurganj, the constituency from which Imam plans to contest, will go to the polls during the second phase on November 11.

Inputs from court proceedings and the Election Commission of India.

Also read
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sharjeel Imam Bihar Election Kishanganj Bahadurganj Bihar Election 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
World
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
India
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
News
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget