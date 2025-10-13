Bihar Polls: Sharjeel Imam, Booked Under UAPA, Seeks Interim Bail To Contest From This Seat

Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case and currently in jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has announced his intention to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Imam, who hails from Bihar, will be standing as an independent candidate from the Bahadurganj constituency in Kishanganj district.

According to court proceedings, Imam has applied for interim bail from October 15 to October 29 to facilitate his campaign activities, news agency IANS reported. The plea was submitted before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai at the Karkardooma Courts, who is currently overseeing the Delhi riots conspiracy trial.

Supreme Court Hearing on Bail Pleas of Student Activists

The Supreme Court is already hearing bail petitions filed by Sharjeel Imam alongside fellow student activists Umar Khalid, Meeran Haider, and Gulfisha Fatima. The apex court has also sought a formal response from the Delhi Police regarding these pleas. All four have been incarcerated for nearly five years in connection with the case.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had denied bail to several accused in the same conspiracy case. In its 2 September order, a Bench comprising Justices Shalinder Kaur and Navin Chawla referred to the alleged inflammatory speeches delivered on 24 February 2020, coinciding with the visit of then US President Donald Trump to India. The prosecution has argued that the timing of these speeches was aimed at drawing international attention by allegedly triggering the riots that unfolded on 23–24 February 2020.

Court Observations on Alleged Speeches

The High Court observed that when considered collectively, the alleged provocative speeches appeared to suggest a prima facie involvement of the appellants in the conspiracy. According to IANS, the Bench noted that “the alleged inflammatory and provocative speeches delivered by the appellants, when considered in totality, prima facie indicate their role in the alleged conspiracy.”

Bahadurganj to Vote in Second Phase

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled the Bihar Assembly elections to take place in two phases — on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14. Bahadurganj, the constituency from which Imam plans to contest, will go to the polls during the second phase on November 11.

Inputs from court proceedings and the Election Commission of India.