Bihar Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan’s LJP-R To Field These Names Across 29 Seats-Check Purported List
The NDA finalised seat-sharing on Sunday, October 12. BJP and JDU will contest 101 seats each, while allies HAM and RLSP get 6 seats each. Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) secured 29 seats.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s party, Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas), will contest 29 seats in the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The names of candidates for these constituencies have started surfacing. Following seat-sharing within the NDA, Chirag Paswan’s party has been allotted 29 seats. A joint NDA press conference in Patna, initially scheduled for Monday, was postponed for unspecified reasons.
Probable Candidate List
Madhora: Saif Ali Khan (son of Ayub Khan)
Brahmpur: Hulas Pandey (brother of Sunil Pandey, nephew Vishal Prashant Tarari is MLA)
Sahebpur Kamal: Surendra Vivek
Lalganj: Rama Singh (or daughter Shweta)
Morwa: Abhay Singh
Simri Bakhtiyarpur: Sanjay Singh
Rajapakar: Mrinal Paswan’s son
Gaya Ghat: Komal (daughter of MP Veena Devi)
Danapur: Randhir Yadav (son of Subhash Yadav, Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law)
Fatuha: Abhimanyu Yadav (son of Ramkripal Yadav)
Bakhri: Sanjay Paswan
Arwal: Sunil Yadav
Makhdumpur: Rani Chaudhary
Agiaw: Jyoti Devi
Hayaghat: Shahnawaz Ahmed Kaifi
Rajgir: Parshuram Paswan
Hilsa: Kumari Deepika (wife of Ranjit Don)
Ekma: Munna
Obra: Prakash Chandra
Gaya: Shyam Dev Paswan
Kadwa: Vibhuti Paswan
Balrampur: Sangita Kumari
Sonbarsa: Reena Paswan
Hisua: Dhirendra Munna
Kasba: Shankar Jha Baba
Sugauli: Name yet to be finalised
NDA Seat-Sharing in Bihar
The NDA finalised seat-sharing on Sunday, October 12. BJP and JDU will contest 101 seats each, while allies HAM and RLSP get 6 seats each. Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) secured 29 seats. Reports suggest RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha is unhappy with the six-seat allocation, having expressed concerns via tweets. HAM has also been allotted six seats but has confirmed it will remain with the NDA.