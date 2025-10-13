Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan’s LJP-R To Field These Names Across 29 Seats-Check Purported List

The NDA finalised seat-sharing on Sunday, October 12. BJP and JDU will contest 101 seats each, while allies HAM and RLSP get 6 seats each. Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) secured 29 seats.

By : Nidhi Shree | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s party, Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas), will contest 29 seats in the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The names of candidates for these constituencies have started surfacing. Following seat-sharing within the NDA, Chirag Paswan’s party has been allotted 29 seats. A joint NDA press conference in Patna, initially scheduled for Monday, was postponed for unspecified reasons.

Probable Candidate List

Madhora: Saif Ali Khan (son of Ayub Khan)

Brahmpur: Hulas Pandey (brother of Sunil Pandey, nephew Vishal Prashant Tarari is MLA)

Sahebpur Kamal: Surendra Vivek

Lalganj: Rama Singh (or daughter Shweta)

Morwa: Abhay Singh

Simri Bakhtiyarpur: Sanjay Singh

Rajapakar: Mrinal Paswan’s son

Gaya Ghat: Komal (daughter of MP Veena Devi)

Danapur: Randhir Yadav (son of Subhash Yadav, Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law)

Fatuha: Abhimanyu Yadav (son of Ramkripal Yadav)

Bakhri: Sanjay Paswan

Arwal: Sunil Yadav

Makhdumpur: Rani Chaudhary

Agiaw: Jyoti Devi

Hayaghat: Shahnawaz Ahmed Kaifi

Rajgir: Parshuram Paswan

Hilsa: Kumari Deepika (wife of Ranjit Don)

Ekma: Munna

Obra: Prakash Chandra

Gaya: Shyam Dev Paswan

Kadwa: Vibhuti Paswan

Balrampur: Sangita Kumari

Sonbarsa: Reena Paswan

Hisua: Dhirendra Munna

Kasba: Shankar Jha Baba

Sugauli: Name yet to be finalised

NDA Seat-Sharing in Bihar

The NDA finalised seat-sharing on Sunday, October 12. BJP and JDU will contest 101 seats each, while allies HAM and RLSP get 6 seats each. Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) secured 29 seats. Reports suggest RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha is unhappy with the six-seat allocation, having expressed concerns via tweets. HAM has also been allotted six seats but has confirmed it will remain with the NDA.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Bihar Assembly Elections Chirag Paswan LJP Candidate List
