PM Modi Says Tejashwi Yadav 'Hiding Father's Sins'; RJD Leader Hits Back: 'You Can't Match Him In 7 Lifetimes'

PM Modi Says Tejashwi Yadav 'Hiding Father's Sins'; RJD Leader Hits Back: 'You Can't Match Him In 7 Lifetimes'

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi questioned Tejashwi Yadav's silence on Lalu Prasad, accusing him of hiding his father's "sins". Tejashwi retorted, urging Modi to focus on Bihar's people.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Bihar Election 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday intensified his attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, accusing the Opposition alliance of compromising national security and engaging in vote-bank politics in Bihar’s border regions.

PM Modi Questions Tejashwi’s Silence on Lalu Prasad

Addressing an election rally in Katihar, the Prime Minister launched a sharp offensive against the RJD-led alliance, taking a dig at Tejashwi Yadav. “Look at RJD-Congress posters—one who was Bihar CM for years, his photo has been relegated to the corner,” Modi said, in an apparent reference to Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“Why are you scared of taking your father’s name during the campaign? Why this hide-and-seek about his rule?” the Prime Minister asked.

Prime Minister Modi alleged that Tejashwi Yadav was attempting to “hide the sins” of his father by keeping his photos away from the RJD’s election material.

Urging voters to back the NDA, Modi reminded the gathering of Bihar’s political transformation. “You must remember that your one vote brought Bihar from jungle raj to sushasan raj, and now your one vote will make Bihar developed,” he said.

Tejashwi Hits Back, Says PM Should Talk About Bihar’s People

Reacting to Modi’s remarks, INDIA bloc’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said the Prime Minister should focus on the people of Bihar rather than his family. “Modi ji should talk about the 14 crore people of Bihar instead of speaking rubbish. What Lalu ji has done for social justice, making railways profitable, Modi ji cannot achieve even in seven lifetimes,” Tejashwi told reporters.

RJD leader Misa Bharti also responded to the Prime Minister’s comments, saying, “PM Modi has come for Bihar elections or to search for Lalu Yadav’s photos? The fear of Lalu Yadav has not come out of the minds of NDA leaders and PM Modi. On one side the Prime Minister of the country talks about ‘katta’ and on the other side, Tejashwi Yadav talks about providing employment to the youth.”

Chirag Paswan On Lalu’s Absence From Campaigning

Meanwhile, commenting on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav campaigning for the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said concessions given by law on health grounds should not be misused, citing the former Bihar chief minister's bail.

He remarked, “Given his age, we don’t want to make an issue of this, but it has certainly been a matter of concern… He’s out (of jail), expressing concerns about his health. But sometimes he goes out with his family, campaigns, goes for nominations, and attends dinners… Misusing the concessions given by law is a crime in itself.”

The remarks come as the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

 

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 07:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Misa Bharti Chirag Paswan PM Modi RJD Lalu Prasad Yadav 'tejashwi Yadav Bihar Election 2025 'Narendra Modi'
Opinion
