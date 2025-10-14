Bihar Election 2025: CPI(ML) Declares 18 Candidates Amid Mahagathbandhan Announcement Delay

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Amid the ongoing uncertainty over seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation on Tuesday announced its first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2025. The early announcement comes even as the alliance partners, including the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, are still finalising their seat distribution formula.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, a key constituent of the opposition bloc in Bihar, has decided to field candidates from several strongholds where it has maintained a steady grassroots presence. The party’s move is being seen as an attempt to assert its influence within the alliance and to project an early start to its campaign.

Here's a list of 18 candidates:

1. Tarari (196) - Madan Singh Chandravanshi
2. Agiaon SC (195) - Shiv Prakash Ranjan
3. Ara (194) - Qayamuddin Ansari
4. Dumraon (201) - Ajit Kumar Singh alias Ajit Kushwaha
5. Karakat (213) - Arun Singh
6. Arwal (214) - Mahanand Singh
7. Ghoshi - (217) - Rambali Singh Yadav
8. Paliganj (190) - Sandeep Saurabh
9. Phulwari (188) - Gopal Ravidas
10. Digha - (181) - Divya Gautam
11. Darauli - (107) - Satyadev Ram
12. Jiradei - (106) Amarjeet Kushwaha
13. Daraunda - (109) Amarnath Yadav
14. Bhore - (103) Jitendra Paswan
15. Sikta - (09) Virendra Prasad Gupta
16. Warisnagar (132) Phoolbabu Singh
17. Kalyanpur - (131) Ranjit Ram
18. Balrampur - (65) Mehboob Alam

NDA Seat-Sharing Done, INDIA Bloc Yet To Reveal Details

While the Mahagathbandhan has yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement, smaller alliance partners have begun announcing candidates for constituencies they are comfortable of being allotted.

Earlier, CPI(M), another Left ally with two sitting MLAs, confirmed that both Ajay Kumar and Satyendra Yadav will file their nominations on October 14 and 18 respectively. The largest alliance partner, the RJD, is also yet to reveal its list, even as leaders continued to gather outside party president Lalu Prasad's house.

The ruling NDA, however, has settled its seat-sharing deal. As per the arrangement, the BJP will contest 101 of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has agreed to a proportionate share, scaling back its earlier demand for dominance. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, will contest from 29 seats, while Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha and Hindustani Awam Morcha founder Jitan Ram Manjhi have been allotted six seats each.

The state will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11. Vote counting will be done on November 14.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
