Bihar Election 2025: Popular folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Patna, Bihar, on Tuesday, ahead of the impending Bihar Election 2025. Her entry into the saffron party has intensified speculation about her political future, although her name was notably absent from the BJP’s first list of candidates. RJD MLA Bharat Bind also joined the ruling outfit.

Speaking to reporters in Patna on Tuesday, Thakur stated that the final decision rests with the public. However, she offered a clear endorsement of the current ruling alliance, stating that she has "seen the improvements made by the NDA government".

Addressing questions about her potential candidacy in the upcoming Assembly elections, the folk singer downplayed any immediate personal electoral ambition. She made it clear that her focus is on following the party’s directive.

“My objective is not that I must contest the election. I will do what the party orders,” Thakur stated.

Addressing a press conference, state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal remarked that the Opposition has a 'flat tyre' as he indicated that MLAs from their camp were soon to join the ruling party. He remarked, "Opposition is disheartened and depressed. They are attempting to say something or the other before the media...Voters have made up their minds to form NDA Govt with a thumping majority...More than 6 dozen MLAs from RJD-Congress will join the BJP. Aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya...Opposition is collapsing everywhere; it has a 'flat tyre'..."

Bihar Election 2025: Speculation Over Maithili Thakur's Candidacy, Seat Scramble

Thakur’s meeting with senior BJP leaders Nityanand Rai and Vinod Tawde had previously fuelled rumours that she would contest the polls. It was widely believed that she might be fielded from the Benipatti seat in her home district of Madhubani. However, the party's first list, comprising 71 candidates, has instead re-nominated sitting MLA Vinod Narayan Jha for the Benipatti constituency.

This development follows earlier reports that, after her meeting with the BJP leaders, Thakur had personally expressed a desire to contest from her hometown. Simultaneously, news of her potential political debut led to considerable local opposition focused on her father.

Currently, speculation has shifted to the possibility of Thakur contesting from the Alinagar Assembly constituency in the Darbhanga district. The Alinagar seat is not featured in the BJP's initial list, raising the possibility that the singer could be named in the party's second list, which is expected to be released soon.

The Alinagar seat was won in 2020 by Mishri Lal Yadav, who contested on a Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) ticket before merging with the BJP. Amidst the discussion about Thakur’s potential nomination from the seat, Yadav recently resigned from the party, reportedly with the intention of securing the ticket for his son.