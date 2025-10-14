Bihar BJP List: 2 Lok Sabha Losers Get Fresh Shot, 11 Candidates From Political Families

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, fielding two leaders who lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls alongside several ministers, seasoned MLAs, and political heirs. The list, released by the party, reflects a blend of experience, legacy, and new entrants, marking the beginning of an intense electoral battle in the state.

Two Lok Sabha Poll Losers Get Another Chance

Among the most notable names in the list are former Union Minister Ramkripal Yadav and Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari, both of whom failed to win their parliamentary contests earlier this year. Yadav, who lost from Patliputra, has been nominated to contest from Danapur, while Tiwari, the former Buxar MP, will fight from the Buxar Assembly constituency.

The BJP’s decision to field both leaders again signals its confidence in their regional reach and political influence, despite recent electoral setbacks.

The BJP list also features Sunil Kumar Pintu, a former JD(U) MP from Sitamarhi who has rejoined the saffron camp. A two-time BJP MLA and Bihar’s Tourism Minister from 2010 to 2013, Pintu’s return is being viewed as a “homecoming” ahead of the polls.

Retired IRS officer Sujit Kumar, who joined the BJP on 13 October, will contest from Gaura Bauram. His wife Swarna Singh, who earlier represented the same constituency on a Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) ticket before switching to the BJP, adds an interesting political dimension to his candidature.

11 Candidates from Political Families

At least 11 candidates in the BJP’s first list come from established political families — underscoring the continuing influence of dynastic politics in Bihar’s electoral landscape even as the BJP continues to attack opposition parties like the Congress and the RJD over 'parivarvaad'.

Raghvendra Pratap Singh (Barhara): Son of Ambika Sharan Singh, five-time MLA and former Deputy Finance Minister.

Son of Ambika Sharan Singh, five-time MLA and former Deputy Finance Minister. Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur): Son of former CM Dr Jagannath Mishra, nephew of Lalit Narayan Mishra.

Son of former CM Dr Jagannath Mishra, nephew of Lalit Narayan Mishra. Arun Kumar Singh (Baruraj) : Son of Brij Kishor Singh, former MLA; grandson of Yumna Singh, ex-MLA.

: Son of Brij Kishor Singh, former MLA; grandson of Yumna Singh, ex-MLA. Nitin Nabin (Bankipur) : Son of the late Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, former MLA from Patna West.

: Son of the late Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, former MLA from Patna West. Sanjiv Chaurasia (Digha) : Son of Ganga Prasad Chaurasia, former legislator and ex-Governor of Sikkim.

: Son of Ganga Prasad Chaurasia, former legislator and ex-Governor of Sikkim. Rana Randhir (Madhuban): Son of Sitaram Singh, ex-MLA and MP from Sheohar.

Son of Sitaram Singh, ex-MLA and MP from Sheohar. Devesh Kant Singh (Goriakothi) : Son of Bhumendra Narayan Singh, former MLA; grandson of Krishna Kant Singh.

: Son of Bhumendra Narayan Singh, former MLA; grandson of Krishna Kant Singh. Nisha Singh (Pranpur): Wife of Vinod Kumar Singh, former MLA and minister.

Wife of Vinod Kumar Singh, former MLA and minister. Gayatri Devi (Parihar): Daughter-in-law of Ram Naresh Prasad Yadav, ex-MLA from Parihar.

Daughter-in-law of Ram Naresh Prasad Yadav, ex-MLA from Parihar. Sujit Kumar Singh (Gaura Bauram): Son of Sunil Kumar Singh, senior BJP MLA; husband of Swarna Singh, MLA from the same constituency.

Son of Sunil Kumar Singh, senior BJP MLA; husband of Swarna Singh, MLA from the same constituency. Shreyasi Singh (Jamui): Daughter of Digvijay Singh, former Union Minister, and Putul Kumari, former MP.

Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, Women Candidates in Fray

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha will contest from Tarapur and Lakhisarai, respectively. Other senior names include Tarkishore Prasad (Katihar), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Health Minister Mangal Pandey (Siwan), and Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur).

National shooter-turned-MLA Shreyasi Singh will once again contest from Jamui.

The BJP has also fielded nine women candidates in its first list, reflecting an attempt to project inclusivity while balancing experience with family legacies. The mix of new faces, ministers, and political heirs suggests the party is aiming to consolidate traditional vote banks while expanding its appeal in key constituencies.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases — November 6 and 11, according to the Election Commission schedule. The results will determine whether the BJP-led alliance can retain its influence in the state’s complex political matrix.