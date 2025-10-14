This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

Bihar Assembly Elections: Bihar Assembly Speaker and MLA from the key Patna Sahib seat, Nand Kishore Yadav, has been denied a ticket by the BJP in this assembly election. After replacing Yadav, the BJP has shown faith in Ratnesh Kushwaha.

Nand Kishore Yadav has served as a minister in several departments in Bihar and is currently the Speaker of the Assembly. He has been winning consecutively from this seat for the last seven elections.

The Patna East constituency, which came into existence in 1957, saw the Congress winning five out of the first nine Assembly elections held till 1990. The Bharatiya Jana Sangh won twice, while the Janata Party and the Janata Dal won once each.

In 1995, Nand Kishore Yadav won this seat for the first time, turning it into a BJP stronghold ever since. However, in this election, the seat is likely to go to Congress as part of the INDIA alliance.

List Of Past Winners In Patna Sahib

1957 – Zehra Ahmad (Congress)

1962 – Zehra Ahmad (Congress)

1967 – Ramdev Mahato (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1969 – Ramdev Mahato (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1972 – Jameel Ahmad (Congress)

1977 – Ramdev Mahato (Janata Party)

1980 – Sharat Kumar Jain (Congress)

1985 – Sharat Kumar Jain (Congress)

1990 – Mahtab Lal (Janata Dal)

How Did Nand Kishore Yadav React?

On being denied a ticket from the Patna Sahib constituency, Yadav said he stood with the BJP's decision.

“I stand with the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party has given me a lot, and I have no complaints. I welcome and congratulate the new generation. The people of the Patna Sahib Assembly constituency have elected me seven times in a row. I will never forget the love and affection they have shown me as a BJP candidate. My heartfelt gratitude to everyone," he added.