Bihar Election 2025: Anant Singh Takes Lead In Mokama, Faces RJD's Veena Devi

JDU's Anant Singh is currently leading in Mokama Assembly constituency, where he faces a tough contest against RJD’s Veena Devi in a crucial 2025 Bihar Assembly election showdown. Counting for Mokama is being held today.

This year, the contest is especially intense. NDA’s Janata Dal (United) has fielded Anant Singh, while RJD has nominated Veena Devi, the wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. The Jan Suraaj Party is also in the fray, with Priyadarshi Piyush contesting for the seat.

Singh has been a dominant political figure in Mokama since 2005, navigating multiple party affiliations from JD(U) to Independent and even RJD, yet maintaining a stronghold in the region.

Mokama is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and forms part of the Munger Lok Sabha seat.

It is also one of the 14 assembly segments located within Patna district. Voting in this constituency took place during the first phase of the Bihar elections on November 6, alongside 121 other seats across the state.

Dominant figure in Mokama politics since 2005

Known to his supporters as ‘Chhote Sarkar,’ Anant Singh has been a dominant figure in Mokama politics since 2005, navigating various party affiliations - from JD(U) to Independent and RJD - while maintaining his influence in the constituency. His political career faced a setback in 2022 when he was convicted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, resulting in his disqualification from the Assembly.

During his absence, the RJD nominated his wife, Neelam Devi, for the by-election, and she successfully retained the seat. Following his acquittal by the Patna High Court, Anant Singh has made a comeback and is once again contesting for the Mokama Assembly seat.