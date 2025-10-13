Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday exuded confidence that the opposition Mahagathbandhan will return to power in Bihar after the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that “the alliance is united and ready to win.” He also hinted that a formal announcement on seat-sharing among the alliance partners would be made within the next two days.

“We are going to win Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan is set to form the government, and from November 14, issues such as unemployment in Bihar will begin to be resolved. As for the seat-sharing agreement, it will be announced soon, within one or two days,” Tejashwi told reporters in Patna.

#WATCH | Patna | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "... We are going to win Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan is set to form the government, and from November 14, issues such as unemployment in Bihar will begin to be resolved. As for the announcement regarding the agreement (seat-sharing… pic.twitter.com/LT9tB4Bya9 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

The statement came amid growing speculation over the distribution of seats between key alliance members -the RJD, Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Adding to the anticipation, VIP chief Mukesh Sahni said the alliance had overcome earlier differences and would make the announcement shortly. “The announcement will be made by tomorrow or the day after. There’s no resentment. The alliance was unwell, not me. Now it’s fine,” he remarked, signalling internal cohesion.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) National President Mukesh Sahni says, "The announcement will be made by tomorrow or the day after. There's no resentment. The alliance was unwell, not me. Now it's fine." pic.twitter.com/Nl5IAaJdFe — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav held a crucial meeting with top Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram, in Delhi on Monday to discuss the Bihar elections and potential seat-sharing arrangements. The meeting comes ahead of the likely announcement of the opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance’s seat-sharing plan. Reports suggest that Tejashwi will also meet Rahul Gandhi to finalise coordination strategies. The discussions are expected to shape the electoral battlefield in Bihar significantly.