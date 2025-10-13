Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025‘Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Announcement In…’: Tejashwi On Timeline As Mukesh Sahni Says Alliance Was ‘Unwell’

‘Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Announcement In…’: Tejashwi On Timeline As Mukesh Sahni Says Alliance Was ‘Unwell’

The statement came amid growing speculation over the distribution of seats between key alliance members -the RJD, Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 11:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday exuded confidence that the opposition Mahagathbandhan will return to power in Bihar after the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that “the alliance is united and ready to win.” He also hinted that a formal announcement on seat-sharing among the alliance partners would be made within the next two days.

“We are going to win Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan is set to form the government, and from November 14, issues such as unemployment in Bihar will begin to be resolved. As for the seat-sharing agreement, it will be announced soon, within one or two days,” Tejashwi told reporters in Patna.

The statement came amid growing speculation over the distribution of seats between key alliance members -the RJD, Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Adding to the anticipation, VIP chief Mukesh Sahni said the alliance had overcome earlier differences and would make the announcement shortly. “The announcement will be made by tomorrow or the day after. There’s no resentment. The alliance was unwell, not me. Now it’s fine,” he remarked, signalling internal cohesion.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav held a crucial meeting with top Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram, in Delhi on Monday to discuss the Bihar elections and potential seat-sharing arrangements. The meeting comes ahead of the likely announcement of the opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance’s seat-sharing plan. Reports suggest that Tejashwi will also meet Rahul Gandhi to finalise coordination strategies. The discussions are expected to shape the electoral battlefield in Bihar significantly.

 

Also read
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 11:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections 'tejashwi Yadav Mahagathbandan Seat Sharing
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Pakistan, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt, Signs Ceasefire Deal
‘Pak, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt — WATCH
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan’s Tentative Seat-Sharing Formula—RJD, Congress To Concede Seats For Allies
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan’s Tentative Seat-Sharing Formula—RJD, Congress To Concede Seats For Allies
World
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
News
'Pakistan Shelling Killed Afghan Children, Must Look At Itself In Mirror': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey At UNGA
'Pakistan Shelling Killed Afghan Children, Must Look At Itself In Mirror': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey At UNGA
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget