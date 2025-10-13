Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Polls: Lalu Gives RJD Tickets To Sunil Singh, Bhai Virendra In Bhumihar Outreach Amid INDIA Bloc Delay

Bihar Polls: Lalu Gives RJD Tickets To Sunil Singh, Bhai Virendra In Bhumihar Outreach Amid INDIA Bloc Delay

Bihar Polls: Lalu Prasad Yadav distributed RJD tickets before finalising seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc, causing chaos at Rabri Devi's residence. Defectors and veterans, including Sunil Singh and Narendra Kumar Singh, received tickets

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 11:12 PM (IST)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday handed out party tickets to his preferred candidates, even as the INDIA bloc in Bihar — led by the RJD — is yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement. The move created a stir at 10, Circular Road, the official residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, where enthusiastic supporters and hopeful aspirants thronged in large numbers.

Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Rabri Devi’s Home

According to news agency PTI, witnesses described a stampede-like situation as the RJD supremo and his wife returned from Delhi after appearing before a court. The crowd swelled quickly, with ticket aspirants rushing inside upon reportedly receiving phone calls from party functionaries. Many were seen emerging moments later, beaming and holding the RJD’s election symbol.

Although the party has not released an official list, Monday marked the beginning of nominations for the second and final phase of the assembly polls, with just four days left for candidates contesting in the first phase to file their papers.

Defectors, Veterans Among RJD Ticket Holders

Among the prominent figures who received tickets were Sunil Singh from Parbatta, who resigned from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) last week, and Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo, a seasoned former MLA from Matihani who has previously won the seat twice on a JD(U) ticket, as per PTI. Their inclusion is seen as part of Tejashwi Yadav’s outreach strategy to attract support from the Bhumihar community, a traditionally upper-caste group that has long backed the BJP-led NDA.

Several sitting RJD legislators, including Bhai Virendra, Chandrashekhar Yadav (Madhepura), and Israil Mansuri (Kanti), were also spotted leaving Lalu Prasad’s residence, flashing the party symbol to cheering crowds.

Echoes of 2024 Ticket Rush

The chaotic scenes at Circular Road drew parallels with last year’s Lok Sabha elections, when Lalu Prasad distributed tickets ahead of a formal alliance consensus — a move that eventually saw partners falling in line.

The RJD’s coalition partners in Bihar include the Congress, three Left parties, and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP). Discussions are also underway for a potential understanding with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s JMM and the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), led by former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 11:08 PM (IST)
Mahagathbandhan Bihar Election Sunil Singh RJD Bhai Virendra Lalu Prasad Yadav INDIA Bihar Election 2025
