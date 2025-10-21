Amid Talks Of Rift, Mahagathbandhan To Hold Joint Press Briefing In Patna Tomorrow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid talks of a rift within the India Bloc, the Mahagathbandhan is set to hold a joint press conference in Patna tomorrow, signalling the start of its formal election campaign. The opposition alliance, which has been facing internal disagreements over seat-sharing and strategy, is expected to present a united front at the press briefing. Party leaders will outline their campaign plans and highlight key constituencies as they prepare to hit the ground running, aiming to consolidate voter support ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Bihar Opposition Faces Internal Clashes

Despite a series of meetings and back-channel negotiations, coordination between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties appears fractured. The overlapping nominations indicate internal rivalries that could weaken the alliance’s electoral prospects in key constituencies as the state prepares for the upcoming assembly elections.

The RJD and the Congress are locked in direct contests on six seats, while the CPI and Congress will face each other in four constituencies. In addition, Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the RJD will clash on two seats: Chainpur and Babubarhi.

The situation became clearer after the RJD released its list of 143 candidates on Monday, which included six seats where the Congress has also fielded candidates. These overlapping constituencies are Vaishali, Sikandra, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Narkatiaganj, and Warsaliganj.

Meanwhile, the Left and Congress have pitted their candidates against each other in Bachhwara, Rajapakar, Bihar Sharif, and Karghar, exposing another layer of internal conflict within the opposition camp.

The uncertainty is expected to ease by October 23, the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the second phase of elections. However, constituencies such as Bachhwara, Rajapakar, and Bihar Sharif, where polls will take place in the first phase, are already confirmed battlegrounds, as the deadline for withdrawal has expired.