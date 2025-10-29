Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress

From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress

Kicking off his Bihar election campaign, Gandhi hit out at PM, accusing him of doing “anything for votes”. “If you tell Narendra Modi to dance in exchange for your votes, he will dance on stage."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of speaking like a “local goon”. Taking to X,Bhandari said, “Rahul Gandhi has openly insulted every poor of India, and Bihar who has voted for PM Narendra Modiji! Rahul Gandhi has mocked voters, and Indian democracy!” His sharp response came after Gandhi’s speech in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, where the Congress MP launched a blistering attack on PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kicking off his Bihar election campaign, Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister, accusing him of doing “anything for votes”. “If you tell Narendra Modi to dance in exchange for your votes, he will dance on stage,” Gandhi said, addressing a joint rally alongside RJD leader and Grand Alliance chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav.

During his address, Gandhi also invoked the recently concluded Chhath Puja, one of Bihar’s most significant festivals, to underscore what he described as the ruling party’s hypocrisy. He said that devotees are offering prayers in the polluted Yamuna in Delhi with visuals of the Prime Minister taking a dip in a “specially made” pond.

“While the poor are forced to pray in dirty water, Modi ji bathes in a clean, man-made pond built for show,” Gandhi remarked, accusing the BJP of prioritising image-building over real issues.

The verbal sparring has intensified the already heated Bihar election campaign. As the Congress-RJD alliance steps up its offensive against the BJP-JD(U) government, both sides appear ready for a fierce final stretch. With Rahul Gandhi’s provocative comments and the BJP’s rapid counterattack, Bihar’s political temperature has hit a new high ahead of polling day.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Bihar Assembly Elections Rahul Gandhi PM Modi
