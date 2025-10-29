Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a joint rally with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Muzaffarpur, vowing to make Bihar a hub of local manufacturing and employment.

“Look at your phone—what’s written on the back? Made in China,” Gandhi said, addressing the crowd. “Narendra Modi ji has destroyed small businesses through demonetisation and GST. Wherever you look, it says Made in China. We want it to say Made in Bihar. Mobiles, shirts, pants—all should be made here, by Bihar’s youth, who deserve jobs in their own factories.”

‘Nitish Kumar is remote-controlled by BJP’

Continuing his attack, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha accused the BJP of “remote-controlling” Nitish Kumar’s government.

“Nitish ji’s face is being used, but the remote control is in the BJP’s hands,” Gandhi alleged. “Don’t think the voice of the poor and backward is heard there. The BJP controls everything. They don’t care about social justice.”

He also reminded the audience of his demand for a caste census, saying, “I asked the Prime Minister in Parliament to conduct a caste census, but he didn’t utter a single word. The BJP is against social justice—they don’t want it.”

‘Bihar built other cities, now it’s time to rebuild Bihar’

Gandhi praised the hardworking people of Bihar, saying their efforts had contributed to the growth of cities across India and even abroad. “You helped build cities in other states and countries—why can’t Bihar develop the same way?” he asked, drawing applause from the audience.

At the same rally, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav pledged sweeping reforms if elected. “Even after 20 years of Nitish Kumar and 11 years of Narendra Modi, Bihar remains India’s poorest state—with the highest unemployment and migration,” he said.

“As soon as our government is formed, within 20 days we will pass a law guaranteeing one government job per family that currently has none,” Tejashwi announced, adding that his vision was to make Bihar crime-free, corruption-free, and self-sufficient.

Tejashwi also reaffirmed that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, would maintain zero tolerance towards corruption, crime, and communal politics.

NDA’s counter: Amit Shah, Yogi, and Rajnath hit back

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders continued their campaign in Bihar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Darbhanga, mocked the opposition alliance as a “thug bandhan,” saying, “Lalu wants to make Tejashwi the CM, Sonia wants Rahul as PM—but both posts are not vacant.” He accused RJD and Congress of deep-rooted corruption, citing multiple scams.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh alleged that the RJD had “defamed Bihar globally” and warned voters against returning to the “days of jungle raj.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at rallies across the state, assured voters that the BJP-led NDA has “zero tolerance” for lawlessness. “The double-engine government in Bihar will never allow anarchy to return,” he said, adding, “For the rest, the bulldozer is ready.”

Rahul Gandhi’s parting note: ‘Two Indias are emerging’

In his closing remarks, Rahul Gandhi warned that “two Indias” were taking shape—one for the wealthy and another for the common people. He accused the government of favoring a few industrialists while ignoring the struggles of ordinary citizens.

He also invoked Bihar’s glorious past and potential. “Your ancestors gave the world Nalanda. People from Bihar shine everywhere—from Dubai to America. The day is not far when the world will come to Bihar for higher education again,” he said.