What Is Open And What Is Closed For Bihar Phase 1 Elections?

The first phase of Bihar’s assembly elections began on Wednesday, with voters across 121 constituencies exercising their franchise to decide the fate of hundreds of candidates. The phase covers nearly half of the state’s 243 assembly seats.

Districts Voting Today

The districts going to polls in this phase include Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur.

Polling commenced at 7 am and is scheduled to conclude by 6 pm, except for certain areas where timing has been curtailed due to security considerations. In Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, and 56 polling booths in Suryagarha, voting will close at 5 pm.

Polling Stations And Rural Focus

Voting is underway at 45,341 polling stations, with the majority, 36,733 booths, located in rural areas, reflecting Bihar’s largely agrarian voter base.

Schools, Banks, And Government Offices Closed

To facilitate smooth voting:

Schools across Bihar remain closed today, November 6.

Banks are observing a holiday as per the RBI’s regional holiday calendar for 2025-26, though online banking services continue uninterrupted.

All government offices in the state are closed to ensure the smooth functioning of election operations.

PM Modi Calls It A 'Celebration Of Democracy'

Not only did the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urge the electors to cast their vote but he also called the first phase of Bihar assembly elections a "celebration of democracy. The Prime Minister took to posting on X and wrote, “Today marks the first phase of the celebration of democracy in Bihar. I urge all voters in this phase of the assembly elections to cast their votes with full enthusiasm."

He also addressed first-time voters and said, “On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my **young friends in the state, who are casting their votes for the first time. Remember: first vote, then refreshments!”

Next Phase And Results

The second phase of polling, covering the remaining 122 seats, is scheduled for November 11. Election results for both phases will be declared on November 14.