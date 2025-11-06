Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Edge Higher, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad And More Cities

Gold Prices Edge Higher, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad And More Cities

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 12:14 PM (IST)

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, remains heavily dependent on imports to meet its substantial domestic demand. Despite efforts to expand gold recycling and formal collection channels, recycled metal continues to account for only a small share of total supply, highlighting the country’s continued reliance on international inflows.

As gold is traded globally in US dollars, movements in the rupee directly influence domestic prices. A weaker rupee makes imported gold costlier for Indian buyers, while any strengthening of the currency helps offset price pressures.

Globally, gold prices are shaped by a combination of economic and geopolitical dynamics, from shifts in bond yields and central bank policies to changes in investor sentiment. The metal’s status as a safe-haven asset ensures that demand typically rises during periods of inflation, market volatility, or geopolitical tension, reinforcing its role as both a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,206 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,190 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,273 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,250 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,191 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,175 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,191 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,175 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,191 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,175 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,191 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,175 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,196 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,180 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,191 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,175 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,196 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,180 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,206 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,190 per gram for 22-karat gold.

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
