Budgam Bypoll 2025: NC’s Aga Syed Mahmood Al Mosavi Surges Ahead With 624-Vote Early Lead

Early counting trends from the Election Commission signal a strong opening for the National Conference in the Budgam (J&K) Assembly by-election. NC candidate Aga Syed Mahmood Al Mosavi has surged ahead after the first round of counting, securing a 624-vote lead over his rival, PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi.

The Budgam seat, known for its competitive voting patterns, is witnessing heightened interest as both regional parties aim to strengthen their presence ahead of larger electoral battles in Jammu and Kashmir.

Smooth Counting Begins Amid Tight Arrangements

The counting of votes for the Budgam Assembly by-election in Jammu and Kashmir began at 8 am on Friday, marking the start of a closely watched electoral battle. Officials confirmed that the process is underway at the Government Higher Secondary School in Budgam, where all counting centres have been secured and fully equipped to ensure a seamless operation.

This by-election, which will determine the fate of 17 candidates, has drawn significant attention from political observers and local residents alike. The constituency has witnessed an active campaign phase, and early trends have already begun shaping expectations.

Election authorities said that adequate arrangements, including additional staff deployment, security checks and real-time monitoring systems, have been put in place to maintain transparency and smooth functioning throughout the day. As the rounds progress, parties are keeping a close watch on shifting margins, anticipating how the numbers may evolve across the 17 rounds of counting scheduled.

CM Projects Confidence As Prestigious Seat Goes To Polls

A day before voters head to the booths for the Budgam Assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced strong optimism about the ruling National Conference’s prospects. Speaking to reporters in Awantipora, he said the party was entering the contest with clear confidence in its performance.

When questioned about the expected outcome, Abdullah reiterated the party’s determination, stating, "Who contests the elections with the hope of a defeat? We are hoping for a win." His remarks come amid a heightened campaign environment where both regional and mainstream parties have been working to consolidate their ground.