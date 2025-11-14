Explorer
(Source: ECI | ABP NEWS)
Bihar Election Results 2025: EC Data Shows BJP Leading On 7 Seats, RJD Trails On 2
The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on seven seats, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal is ahead on two seats, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.
As of 9 AM, the BJP is ahead in Bettiah, Rajnagar, Auria, Baruraj, Sahebganj, Digha, Rajnagar, and Kumhrar seats. The RJD, on the other hand, is leading in Baniapur and Danapur seats.
Nitish Kumar's JDU is ahead on three seats, Indian National Congress on two seats, and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - LJPRV on two seats.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow Election 2025 News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
News
Education Body Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens
News
‘Dare To Harm India...’: Amit Shah Warns Terror Groups After Red Fort Blast
Cities
Pune Accident: 8 Dead, 15 Injured As Vehicles Crash Near Navale Bridge
Advertisement
Election 2025
8 Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS
Election 2025
7 Photos
Rahul Gandhi Joins Congress's 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' Padyatra In Bihar's Begusarai – IN PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion
Advertisement