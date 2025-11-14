Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025Bihar Election Results 2025: EC Data Shows BJP Leading On 7 Seats, RJD Trails On 2

Bihar Election Results 2025: EC Data Shows BJP Leading On 7 Seats, RJD Trails On 2

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on seven seats, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal is ahead on two seats, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India. 

As of 9 AM, the BJP is ahead in Bettiah, Rajnagar, Auria, Baruraj, Sahebganj, Digha, Rajnagar, and Kumhrar seats. The RJD, on the other hand, is leading in Baniapur and Danapur seats.

Nitish Kumar's JDU is ahead on three seats, Indian National Congress on two seats, and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - LJPRV on two seats.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 14 Nov 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
News
Education Body Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens
Education Body Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens
News
‘Dare To Harm India...’: Amit Shah Warns Terror Groups After Red Fort Blast
‘Dare To Harm India...’: Amit Shah Warns Terror Groups After Red Fort Blast
Cities
Pune Accident: 8 Dead, 15 Injured As Vehicles Crash Near Navale Bridge
Pune Accident: 8 Dead, 15 Injured As Vehicles Crash Near Navale Bridge
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Doctor Umar’s Explosive i20 Car Spotted in Delhi’s Connaught Place | ABP NEWS
Faridabad Cache Revealed: 2,563 kg Ammonium Nitrate Recovered; Doctors’ Network Linked to Red Fort Blast
New CCTV Footage Reveals Moments Before and After the Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort
Red Fort Car Blast: From Faridabad to Red Fort: Inside Dr. Umar’s 48-Hour Terror Trail and the Turkey Connection
Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: New CCTV Footage Shows Dr. Umar Near Turkman Gate Mosque | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget