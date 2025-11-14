Bihar Election Results 2025: EC Data Shows BJP Leading On 7 Seats, RJD Trails On 2

The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on seven seats, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal is ahead on two seats, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.

As of 9 AM, the BJP is ahead in Bettiah, Rajnagar, Auria, Baruraj, Sahebganj, Digha, Rajnagar, and Kumhrar seats. The RJD, on the other hand, is leading in Baniapur and Danapur seats.

Nitish Kumar's JDU is ahead on three seats, Indian National Congress on two seats, and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - LJPRV on two seats.